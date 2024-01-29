Six Snack Recipes to Make Super Bowl Sunday a Big Win

By: Caroline Nihill By: Caroline Nihill | | Food & Drink

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers after a season of nail-biting games is something so many fans are looking forward to, and whether your team is playing in the Super Bowl or not, everyone can get behind one of the most exciting games of the year.

Between the anticipation of an incredible halftime show and the memorable commercials, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest days in national TV. You're going to want to stay glued to your screen, but you're also going to need to fuel up. Stay in and get creative with your snacks, taking inspiration from these six recipes that you and your friends can enjoy without ever leaving the couch.

Oven Fried Pesto Chicken Wings

Chef Jason Goldstein is a former Food Network Star finalist and cookbook author who brings flavor fans tons of inspiration at this Csite ChopHappy. Today, he shares with us a recipe for wings that are simple and tasty with no frying necessary! The recipe is healthy and requires minimal shopping; plus, the quick cook time allows for you to spend more time with loved ones instead of perfecting food in the kitchen.

Ingredients

2 lbs of chicken wings

1 tbsp of baking powder

1 tbsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

1 jar of pesto

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the chicken wings, baking powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. Spray a cooking spray on a sheet pan and a wire rack to prevent sticking. Place the chicken wings on the rack. Separate the wings out on the sheet pan so they crisp and don't steam. Cook on the middle rack of the oven for 30 minutes. Mix the chicken in a bowl of pesto.

Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels

Another recipe from ChopHappy, this enlists all the best spicy and cheesy ingredients for the best win of the season. These poppers are simple to prepare and can be made days in advance, so you don't have to stress before the game.

Ingredients

1 sheet of puff pastry (thawed)

2 cups of grated cheddar cheese

1 seeded and chopped jalapeño

1 tsp of Sriracha

3 cloves of grated garlic

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

4 chopped scallions

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix all ingredients—except the puff pastry—together. Place the puff pastry on a clean counter. Roll out the pastry an extra inch than needed on all sides. Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture all over the puff pastry, leaving an inch border around the edges. Roll the pastry lengthwise, and make sure you are rolling tightly. Place the sheet tray in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or over night, so the puff pastry is cold, which will allow it to puff up perfectly. Cut the pastry into one inch circles and place on the sheet tray, separating each piece one inch from each other. Place in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, and watch till it turns light brown, then take out to enjoy.



Everything Bagel Pigs in a Blanket

If you’re like us and love absolutely anything with everything bagel seasoning, these will be your favorite. From ChopHappy, these pigs in a blanket with everything bagel seasoning will be a go-to crunchy snack guests will talk about until the next Super Bowl.

Ingredients

1 package of crescent dough, cut into 1-inch triangles

8 oz of cream cheese

5 chopped scallions

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of lemon juice (optional)

1 package of mini hot dogs

1 whisked egg

Everything bagel seasoning

1 tbsp of sesame seeds

1 tbsp of poppy seeds

1 tbsp of garlic powder

1 tbsp of dried onion flakes

1 tbsp of salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the mixture of cheese, scallions, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Spread a generous portion of the cream cheese mixture on one side of the crescent dough strip. Place the hot dog on top of the cream cheese topped with dough and wrap around the hot dog. Repeat with all the pieces of crescent dough and place on a sheet tray, seam side down. Brush the top of the dough with egg wash and generously sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top. Bake according to package directions, approximately 14 to 18 minutes.

Whipped Feta Dip

Dips are one of the more popular Super Bowl party snacks, and this feta dip feeds so many with little prep and cook time. This dip can be eaten as a leftover the next day, too. Check out ChopHappy’s recipe below.

Ingredients

1 lbs of Feta

1 clove of garlic

3 tbsp of olive oil

1 tsp of black pepper

1tsp of salt

¼ tsp of red pepper flakes

½ of a lemon

1 tsp of red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 handful of dill

5 basil leaves

Greek yogurt

Directions

Place the Feta, olive oil, Greek yogurt, salt, pepper, and garlic in the food processor. Blend for two minutes to create a whipped texture. Add the lemon juice, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, dill and basil. Turn on the blender for one more minute and enjoy.

Virgil’s Smoked Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip

This duo from Virgil’s Real BBQ in Las Vegas and New York City is definitely worth the prep. Follow this recipe for those signature spices and creamy tastes that are so many people’s favorite part of Super Bowl weekend, but won’t distract from the big game ahead.

Ingredients

Blue cheese dip

2 cups of blue cheese crumbles, divided

1 cup of mayonnaise

½ cup of buttermilk

2 tsp of hot sauce

1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp of kosher salt

¼ cup of finely chopped scallions

¼ cup of finely chopped celery

Marinade

½ cup of vegetable oil

½ cup of hot sauce

4 tbsp of Virgil’s Dry Rub

4 tbsp of granulated garlic

4 tbsp of granulated onion

Juice of ½ a lemon

Wings

8 large chicken wings

½ a cup of Virgin’s Dry Rub

Sauce

10 tbsp of unsalted butter

1 tsp cornstarch

4 tsp of white vinegar

¾ cup of hot sauce

¼ tsp of cayenne pepper

Virgil’s Dry Rub

11 tbsp of sweet paprika

5 tbsp of granulated sugar

3 tbsp of chili powder

3 tbsp of dried onion flakes

3 tbsp of dried garlic flakes

3 tbsp of dried parsley flakes

2 tbsp of Kosher salt



Directions

For the dip, combine one cup of the blue cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt in the bowl of a food processor, and blend on low until smooth. Move to a mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the blue cheese, scallions and celery. Make sure to break up the larger blue cheese crumbles. Place in a covered container and refrigerate overnight. Mix all the marinade ingredients in a mixing bowl, and place the wings in a large container with a lid and pour the mixture over the wings. Toss the wings until they are thoroughly coated, then cover and refrigerate for two days. Mix all dry rub ingredients in a bowl. Preheat your grill or smoker to 245 degrees Fahrenheit (for those without a smoker or grill, the wings can also be baked in the oven, they will still be delicious even though they will not have a smoky taste). Spread the wings on a sheet pan and wipe away excess marinade, sprinkle dry rub liberally to coat the wings all over. Position the wings on the grill away from the direct heat of coals or burners, and add hickory to the smoker (or hickory chips on the coals or gas burners). Cook the wings for about three hours, flipping them every 30 minutes. Internal temperature should be around 165 degrees Fahrenheit. While the wings are cooking, cut the butter for sauce into one inch cubes and refrigerate. Whisk the cornstarch into the white vinegar in a small bowl. In a sauté pan over medium heat, bring the hot sauce to a simmer and whisk in the thickened vinegar. Return to a simmer, cook for one minute and remove from the heat. Add the cayenne pepper and slowly whisk in the cold butter, keep this warm until serving. Remove the wings from the smoker or grill and put half of them into a bowl. Cover the wings with the sauce and toss. Repeat with the remaining wings and serve with blue cheese dip on the side.

Virgil’s Texas Chili

This chili from VIrgil’s Real BBQ brings the smokey magic to any and all chili lovers, plus the comforting nature of this food will score every touchdown at a Super Bowl party. Even if you’re enjoying the game alone, this will be a super yummy food to enjoy and not take you out of the excitement.

Ingredients

Chili

2 tbsp of Texas Chili Spice Mix

¼ cup of canola oil

2 lbs of skirt steak

2 tsp of kosher salt

⅓ lbs sliced bacon, diced

2 cups of yellow onions, finely diced

½ cup of chopped garlic

1 (28 oz) can of crushed tomatoes, drained

2 tbsp of dark brown sugar

2 tbsp of Texas-style chili powder (use 3 to 4 tbsp for a thicker chili)

3 tomatillos, rinse and diced

3 tbsp of pureed chipotle in adobo sauce

5 cups of beef broth

1 (16 oz) cans of black beans

½ bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped and divided

1 (13 oz) bag of tortilla chips, crushed.

Texas Chili Spice Mix

2 tbsp of guajillo chili powder

2 tbsp of chipotle powder

6 tbsp of ground cumin

4 tbsp of dry Mexican oregano

4 tbsp of sweet paprika

chipotle cream (optional – to top)

10.5 oz of goat cheese

2 tbsp pureed chipotle in adobo sauce

1 cup and 2 tbsp of heavy whipping cream

Juice of ½ a lemon

Juice of 2 limes

Zest of ½ a lime

½ tsp of kosher salt



Directions

Chipotle cream

Combine all ingredients for the chipotle cream—except for the zest—in a food processor. Process until evenly combined. Remove to a bowl and fold in the zest, refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

Chili

Mix two tbsp. of the Texas Chili Spice Mix with the oil to make a paste, dust the skirt steak with salt and then baste with the paste. Marinate for one hour and then grill over high heat until medium rare. Set aside and allow to rest. In a large, heavy-bottom pot, render the diced bacon until it is crispy. Add the onions, green peppers and garlic and sauté until slightly brown. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, oregano, chili powder, tomatillos, flour and chipotle. Heat for three minutes or until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the beef broth, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer uncovered for one hour. Cut the steak against the grain into small cubes, add the steak and beans to the chili and simmer for an additional 20 minutes. Add most of the chopped cilantro, mix well and serve over crushed tortilla chips. Top with a dollop of chipotle cream and a sprinkling of fresh cilantro.