Your Guide To Super Bowl LVIII's Hottest Events in Las Vegas

Tackle Super Bowl Week 2024 in Las Vegas with this guide to the city’s hottest happenings.

Visit the Super Bowl Experience theme park at Mandalay Bay Convention Center to snap photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy. PHOTO BY DAVID BECKER

2/5

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade

Join the players and coaches for their first appearance together during Super Bowl week at Allegiant Stadium. Fans will be treated to live entertainment, surprise appearances, autographs from NFL icons and an interactive Q&A with the big game’s stars. 3 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

2/5-9

The Dan Patrick Show Live

For the first time, sports broadcasting legend Dan Patrick will invite fans to five days of live pre-game coverage for The Dan Patrick Show at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Each morning from 6 to 9 a.m. from Monday, Feb. 5 to Friday, Feb. 9, Patrick will tape his show in front of a live audience at Fontainebleau's third-floor Oasis Pool Deck as part of FOX Sports Radio's 24th annual Super Week coverage. 6 to 9 a.m., Oasis Pool Deck at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

2/7

Fred Minnick & Friends Big Game Bourbon



Join bestselling author and spirits expert Fred Minnick for his second annual Super Bowl bash at The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay. Minnick will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and Outlander and House of Dragons actor Graham McTavish as ACM Award-winning country artist Michael Ray performs live. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval will be behind the bar slinging drinks during this party that brings The Fred Minnick Show and Blind Bourbon Live together to benefit veterans organization, Forgotten Not Gone. 5 to 9 p.m., The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay

2/7

25th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, this joyful musical program will feature performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and The Players Choir, among others. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ray “Dak” Prescott, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marquese Bell and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be honored. 7:30 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2/7-10

Super Bowl Experience

Stop by Mandalay Bay Convention Center to visit the family-friendly Super Bowl Experience theme park. Expect autograph sessions with current and former NFL players, engaging youth football clinics, an interactive 40-yard dash against NFL players through an LED screen, a merchandise shop presented by Visa, a showcase of all 57 Super Bowl rings and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi trophy. Mandalay Bay Convention Center

NFL pros Warren Moon, Emmitt Smith and Charles Woodson will appear at the 10th Anniversary Culinary Kickoff on Feb. 8. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

2/8

10th Anniversary Culinary Kickoff

Raise funds for worthy causes as top chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel and Elizabeth Blau, among others, prepare delicious dishes with curated beverage pairings. Mingle with NFL pros Charles Woodson, Marshall Faulk, Warren Moon, Emmitt Smith and Will Blackmon as live entertainment sets the scene for the celebratory evening. 7:30 p.m., Keep Memory Alive Event Center

2/9

Bud Light's Backyard Tour

Join country star Zach Bryan for this rockin' concert at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Bryan will be joined by special guest Leon Bridges. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas

2/10

Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast

For the 37th year, this star-studded breakfast will bring NFL legends and community leaders together to present the Bart Starr Award to an exemplary player. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is this year’s honoree. He’ll be celebrated during this gathering co-chaired by Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dungy, Joe Gibbs, Steve Largent, Anthony Muñoz, Mike Singletary and Aeneas Williams. 8 a.m., Caesars Palace

Rob Gronkowski will host his Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on Feb. 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

2/10

Gronk Beach

Four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski will host this poolside party at Encore Beach Club with special guests Afrojack, DJ Irie, Dante and more. 11 a.m., Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Taste of the NFL hosts Mark Bucher, Lasheeda Perry, Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern and Tim Love; PHOTO BY DONNA ALBERICO PHOTOGRAPHY

2/10

Taste of the NFL

Hosted by culinary powerhouses Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher, this philanthropic fete invites guests to enjoy cuisine from top chefs while rubbing elbows with NFL greats. Proceeds will benefit Genyouth’s End Student Hunger fund. 3 p.m., Keep Memory Alive Event Center

2/10

The Michelob Ultra Country Club Party

It’s a par-tee at Topgolf with NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino and and Olympic gold medal soccer star Alex Morgan, as Michelob Ultra presents live performances by Lil Wayne, T-Pain and Alesso. 7 p.m., Topgolf at MGM Grand

2/10

BetMGM Big Game Bash

Headlining country crooner Luke Combs will lead fans through a selection from his 18 consecutive No. 1 hits during this intimate pre-game concert presented by BetMGM. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

2/11

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate

This free Pepsi-sponsored festival, hosted by Guy Fieri, will feature tastes from more than 25 restaurants and performances by Dustin Lynch and Diplo. Register to ensure your spot—more than 10,000 fans are expected to attend. 10:30 a.m., behind The High Roller and The Linq

Bobby Flay is this year's host chef for the 10th Anniversary Players Tailgate. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

2/11

10th Anniversary Players Tailgate

Emceed by ESPN alum Sage Steele, this pre-game party by Bullseye Event Group will feature premium open bars and all-you-can-eat dining curated by host chef Bobby Flay and culinary director Aaron May. DJ Irie will man the turntables as you mingle with over 50 active NFL players and celebrities. Elevate your experience with a reserved cabana or VIP tickets to the D’usse Lounge. 11 a.m., South Las Vegas Boulevard