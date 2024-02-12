See Usher, Alicia Keys, Post Malone, More Perform At Super Bowl LVIII

Emily Adams Emily Adams | | Culture Television

H.E.R., Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII drew in millions on Feb. 11, capturing the nation for a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. After heading into overtime, the Chiefs made a jaw-dropping comeback after the 49ers led most of the game. In the end, the Chiefs made it out on top and won 25 to 22. The world tuned in for the thrilling game, but many also watched for star-studded performances that left everlasting excitement in the air. From the traditional National Anthem kickoff to Usher’s record-setting halftime show, see below for every performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Andra Day: “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Andra Day captivated an audience of millions with her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Her emotionally charged and chilling performance showcased Day’s remarkable vocal range and the sheer passion behind her words. Originally penned by James Weldon Johnson and his brother, John Rosamund Johnson, the song is a national hymn and song of encouragement for liberty. Day was seen sporting a light beige suit with an oversized blazer and suede, heeled booties. Watch here

Post Malone: “America the Beautiful”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Post Malone sang a stripped-down version of “America the Beautiful” while strumming his guitar to kick off the game yesterday afternoon. Rocking a brown blazer and jeans, the rapper sang his heart out, melodically showcasing his artistic range. Malone was accompanied by Anjel Piñero, who translated the patriotic words of the song to American sign language for millions of viewers worldwide. Watch here

Reba McEntire: “The Star-Spangled Banner”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Country music star Reba McEntire sang a show-stopping rendition of The National Anthem on Sunday to start the game. She stood before everyone in a gold blazer, black embellished pants and a shiny gold belt buckle. Her voice struck a chord with many, including Chief’s star defense, Chris Jones, who was pictured with tears streaming down his cheeks. Watch here

Usher: Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show dazzled with precise details and impressive showmanship by Usher. Beginning his performance with the song “My Way,” dancers, acrobats and band members alike glittered in colors of sparkly blue, black pink and white and seamlessly accompanied the singer’s transition into “Caught Up.” Slowing it down, “U Don’t Have to Call” came next with the spotlight on Usher alone. “Super Star” followed, displaying a seamless integration of his stylistic range. One of his most well-known songs, “Love in this Club” had viewers dancing along in their seats. Alicia Keys was then unveiled in a sparkly, red outfit playing a bright red piano. She graced the stage belting her song, “If I Ain't Got You,” passionately, with background harmonization by Usher. The two united to sing “My Boo” and the chemistry on stage was palpable. The party really began when “Confessions Pt. II” started, which segued into“Nice & Slow” and “Burn” and he changed the pace of the performance once again. Another sultry song, “U Got it Bad,” followed and Usher flicked off his shirt to the delight of fans. To keep up the energy, H.E.R. makes an appearance for an incredibly suave electric guitar solo, which leads into “Bad Girls.” Usher then came back out to the stage wearing a futuristic blue and black sparkly suit to perform “OMG” with Will.i.am. Turning the performance into high gear, the set ended with Lil Jon and Ludacris for “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low.” Watch here

This year’s Super Bowl will be remembered as not only a great game with the Chiefs winning for the second year in a row, but also a cultural phenomenon that entranced audiences.

See also: Here Are All Of The 2024 Super Bowl Commercials