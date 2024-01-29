Everything You Need To Know: A Guide To The Super Bowl In Las Vegas

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Feature Guide

The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas for the first time ever. More than just a one-day football game, whether or not you have a ticket, there will be plenty of fan fun happening in the city. Read on for everything you need to know about Super Bowl events, game day, watch parties and more below.

Opening Night

Super Bowl festivities officially kick off on Feb. 5. Presented by Gatorade at Allegiant Stadium from 3 to 8 p.m., come watch the players and coaches of both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs be interviewed. There will also be live entertainment, appearances and autographs from NFL legends, mascots and photo opportunities. Tickets are now available for $30.

Super Bowl Experience

Continuing the week of NFL fun, the Super Bowl Experience will be at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center from Feb. 7 to 10. The football theme park will feature interactive games, player autographs, ring and trophy photo opps and an NFL Shop. Tickets start at $25 and kids ages 12 and under are free.

Other Pre-Game Events

On Feb. 7, the 25th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will take over The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort to blend two American-favorite passions: football and music. Then, on Feb. 10, Taste of the NFL will take place at Keep Memory Alive Event Center. The 21-plus food event will welcome nationally renowned and locally loved chefs for a smorgasbord afternoon.

Game Day

Super Bowl LVIII is an all-day event. See below for everything you need to know for the big game.

The Basics

On Feb. 11, Super Bowl LVIII kickoff happens at 3:30 p.m. Ahead of that, the stadium campus opens at 11:30 a.m., which is when the gameday experience begins. A game ticket is required for entry to the gameday experience, which attendees can visit until 2:30 p.m. Also of note, tailgating is not allowed and the stadium is a cashless venue.

Bag Policy

Allegiant Stadium mandates all bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” However, small clutch bags (4.5” x 6.5” x 2”) are OK. You can also choose to check your bag at one of three bag checks located around the stadium, which costs $20 per bag.

Transportation

First thing’s first: there is no onsite parking at the stadium for Super Bowl. If you plan to drive, you can park along the Las Vegas Strip. Then, use Fan Entry 1 on the Hacienda Bridge to walk to the stadium. Alternatively, those who opt for rideshare should head to the West Mesa Vista Avenue dropoff and then walk to the stadium via Fan Entry 2. Whichever method you choose, just be sure to give yourself enough cushion time for traffic, security lines and wait times. In addition, if you’re flying in from Los Angeles the luxurious semi-private jet service Aero has direct flights from Van Nuys to Vegas just for Super Bowl.

What To Expect

We’ll have to wait until Feb. 11 to know if the Chiefs or 49ers are crowned Super Bowl Champions (and how many shots of Taylor Siwft we’ll get). But in the meantime, be ready for the long day. Amidst all the revelry and fan tradition, don’t forget to stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes and attire and to be mindful of yourself others.

Super Bowl Watch Parties & More

Not all of us could snag Super Bowl tickets, but Las Vegas’ finest establishments knows we all still want to watch. Check out our other guides for the swankiest sports bars, the hottest Super Bowl events and how to watch at home to make your own game day plan. And be sure to keep up the fun during the week by checking out our guide to which DJs will be in town. You won’t want to miss Shaq’s Fun House, Alesso, Lil John and more.

Allegiant Stadium is located at 3333 Al Davis Way 89118.

