Search Our Site

Summer In A Bottle: 8 Scents Perfect For The Season

By: Phebe Wahl By: Phebe Wahl | June 28, 2023 | Magazine Style & Beauty

Capturing the essence of sunlit shores and exotic locations, we break down the latest scents offering an olfactory passport that preserves the season’s ephemeral beauty.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Aqua Media Cologne Forte

Maison Francis Kurkdijian

Notes: Verbena, sweet fennel, bergamot and a Hedione-woody musk accord. Shop here.

Chantecaille Tiare

Chantecaille Tiare

Notes: Tiare flower, cyclamen, lily of the valley, Italian bergamot, jasmine, ylang-ylang, red rose, orchid, musk, heliotrope and vanilla. Shop here.

Dior Dioriviera

Dioriviera

Notes: Fig and Rose de Mai. Shop here.

VACATION By Vacation

Vacation

Notes: Coconut water, coconut milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, pineapple, pool water, swimsuit Lycra, sea salt. Shop here.

LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Eclectic Eau De Toillette

Paula's

Notes: Floral orange flower absolute, jasmine sambae, Madagascan mandarin, black pepper, exotic incense, frankincense, coconu, vanilla, ylang-ylang, musk and sandalwood. Shop here.

Memo Paris Tamarindo Eau De Parfum

Memo Paris Tamarindo

Notes: Bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, jasmine absolute, benzoin, patchouli and vanilla absolute. Shop here.

Parfum De Marly Valaya

Parfum De Marly Valaya

Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, sweet water peach, white flowers, musk and Ambrofix.. Shop here.

Ellis Brooklyn Sand Fragrance Body Mist

Ellis Brooklyn Sand

Notes: Italian bergamot, pink pepper, coconut milk, ginger lily, jasmine, benzoin, vanilla, sandalwood and musks. Shop here.


Tags: perfumes Apple News Phebe Wahl

Photography by: Courtesy Of The Brands