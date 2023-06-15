By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Style & Beauty

Whether tossing a pasta salad or throwing a football, the gloves are finally off come summertime, and our fingers are on full display in all this warm weather. Time to do those nails!

From dainty and minimalistic looks to bold and abstract shapes, there is a nail look for every shade of summer, and the creators at TikTok are showing us how to do it for yourselves.

Keep it simple with a neon twist on a French manicure, or use an airbrush tool to create ombre gradients. Summer is the time to be playful and bold, so however you choose to decorate your fingertips, just be sure to give it your fullest expression.

Looking for inspiration? We have trendy-style DIYs to push you in the right direction!

Adding Color to the French

While a French manicure is a staple look, adding bright colors to both the base and the tip of your nails can switch up the classic style. Melanie Graves created this funky twist on the classic French manicure using the Sally Hansen x Keith Haring gel nail polish collection. The bold colors will make your summer tan pop while using a simple design that any amateur nail artist can complete at home. Create colorful tips using freehand or these stick-and-peel half-moon guides that result in a clean French mani.

Airbrush Gradients

Ombré gradients of bright colors that fade into one another provide a fun take on a classic bright nail. While this design catches the eye, the airbrush tool adds a layer of sophistication and complication to spice up your look. While this particular look was created using an Aprés Air airbrush, there are other options on the market, like this rechargeable nail airbrush machine.

Simple Iridescence

For a simple look that glows, iridescent nail polish has you covered. Shimmering shades like Opal by Dior provide an elegant glimmer to your nails as we leave the dullness of winter behind. Subtle nail looks are in, and a light layer of shine adds a bit extra to natural nails to give you a cross between Hailey Bieber and mermaid Halle Bailey.

Minimalistic Lines

While bold looks are eye-catching, minimalistic nail art can complement your summer wardrobe perfectly. Effortless curved lines are trending this summer, leaving lots of space between shapes to keep your nails simple. This look was created using shades by Le Mini Macaron but any polish will work, and simplistic lines are a dream look for beginners. Attempt straight lines if you've got steady hands, or curvier ones if you don't. A line can be added to any nail for a unique detail.

Dainty Florals

Reflect the blooming florals around you with some delicate floral decor on your nails. This look uses shades Gilly, Away, Bluefin, Peach Daiquiri, Carrie’s Cosmo and Extreme Shine Top Coat by thegelbottleinc. Added atop natural nails or onto a bright base layer, a floral design spices up any 10 digits. Flowers are all about vibrant colors and bright shades, so play around and paint petals with funky hues. Use nail pens or a fine brush to add a variety of dainty flowers until your nail becomes the garden you’ll be tending to this summer season.

Colorful Abstract Looks

Groovy nail designs will help you celebrate the sun and pop out of your shell. Using a fine nail art brush, Daisy Lopez uses DND shades 809, 819 and 805 from Beyond Polish to create stylish lines and chic shapes. Use a fine brush or simply dip the polish brush into the shade and drag it across your nail. Simple squiggles are an easy form of nail art that anyone can do. Just grab the brush and move it wherever you want a pop of color.

Barbie Pink

With the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in late July, the iconic Barbie pink will surely grace the nails of all Margot Robbie fans. The bright bubblegum pink will certainly add a fun flash to your long summer days and nights. From soft to hot pink, there are a million shades that your nails can adorn for the warm weather.



From a chic and subtle nail, to bright colors and shapes that pop, summer is the time to experiment and break out of your winter shell. Make your summer a statement with nails that match your radiant summer glow, and then check out 19 Of The Best Summer Festivals Across The U.S.