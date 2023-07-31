10 Must-Haves In Vivid Summer Colors

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Style & Beauty

Stick to highly saturated hues for your must-have summer edit.

La DoubleJ Rainbow handmade Murano glass, set of 4, ladoublej.com; Shop here.

120% Lino cross-back linen maxi dress, saks.com; Shop here.

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée watch featuring white mother-of-pearl set in 18k yellow gold, vancleefarpels.com; Shop here.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Icare Maxi shopping back; ysl.com; Shop here.

Havaianas You Malta metallic slides, saks.com; Shop here.

Alexander McQueen embroidered knuckle clutch, alexandermcqueen.com; Shop here.

Tory Burch patent pink pumps, toryburch.com; Shop here.

Louis Vuitton Twist Lock XL, louisvuitton.com; Shop here.

Missoni striped fringed stretch jersey cover-up, net-a-porter; Shop here.

Kalan by Suzanne Kalan 14K yellow gold rainbow diamonds ring, neimanmarcus.com; Shop here.