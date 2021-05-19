Faye Power Vande Vrede | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty





Fendi white FF Vertigo shirt, white FF Vertigo knit, blue bathing suit, blue FF Vertigo bucket hat, blue FF Vertigo socks, blue FF Vertigo Fendi Flow sneaker and FF Vertigo tote bag, fendi.com

Retro Revival



Artist Sarah Coleman amid a kaleidoscope of Fendi FF logos

As summer approaches, all eyes are going psychedelic with the launch of the Fendi FF Vertigo collection. Partnering with New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman, the house once again transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary through her fanciful artistic lens. This second collaboration between Coleman and Silvia Venturini Fendi, accessories and menswear artistic director, features the iconic FF logo pattern in a bold, new, mind-altering shape inspired by the visually dynamic culture of the 1970s. The collection offers all the delight of a past era reshaped for the present—just in time for summer fun to begin.

Gold Standard



Prada romper, prada.com

Prada continues to take the lead in sustainability with its latest launch of organic denim. The organic washed denim is fully Global Organic Textile Standard certified, farmed with low environmental impact, and free of pesticides and fertilizer. Setting the gold standard in environmentally friendly fashion, Prada’s organic denim is dyed using the Acquasave system, a process that significantly reduces water consumption. This line of denim allows Prada loyalists to further their commitment to putting the environment first while stepping out in style and confidence.

The Italian Way



Loro Piana Sesia Kummel Lp dyed bag, loropiana.com

The search for the perfect handbag has ended. Soft, effortlessly chic and uniquely feminine, Loro Piana’s new Sesia bag is destined to be your go-to. Known for supple, lush fabrics and timeless Italian style, the brand expands its luxury accessories line with an artfully designed handbag that takes high-quality craftsmanship and artistry to a new level of elegance and sophistication. Shaped in harmoniously curved lines and available in an array of sumptuously rich earth tones, the Sesia bag is aptly named for the breathtaking valley that’s home to Loro Piana’s headquarters. With the touch and temperament of the Italian countryside, the Sesia bag is the very definition of grace and beauty.