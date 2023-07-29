By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Drink Shop Movies Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Shopping List - Bars List - Entertainment Restaurants Adventures Eat

Bellagio Las Vegas main pool

Las Vegas weather can be draining during record highs. Escaping the heat can be appealing on triple-digit days. These activities and adventures are great for cooling down during heat waves in Vegas.

Art Galleries

Kush Fine Art Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars

Check out the art galleries in The Forum Shops at Caesars, including Kush Fine Art Gallery and West Park Gallery. Observe the artwork of featured artists at West Park Gallery and marvel at Vladimir Kush's newest additions to his collection.

Day Clubs and Beach Clubs

Daylight Beach Club

Hit the beach and day clubs for high-energy pool party experiences. Watch your favorite DJ and enjoy bottle service at the cabana or daybed. Dance to the hottest songs while catching some Las Vegas sun rays poolside.

Hike

With a much higher altitude of nearly 12,000 feet at the highest peak, Mount Charleston is generally 20 to 30 degrees cooler than the Vegas Valley. Following a hike, refuel with meals at Mt. Charleston Lodge. Cool off in the elevated altitude and lower temperatures at Mt. Charleston.

Indoor Dining

Jalisco Underground at Resorts World Las Vegas

As one of the most diverse cities regarding quality dining options, Las Vegas is the destination for experiencing bites from world-renowned chefs. With so many options, check out our list of must-try new restaurants and most anticipated restaurant openings this year. Dine indoors at fine restaurants or casual eateries to satisfy hunger and escape the heat.

Kayak

Evolution Expeditions kayak tour

Take in the beautiful outdoors down the Colorado River via kayaks with Evolution Expeditions. Single kayaks or tandem kayaks float through the canyons surrounding the cold river water. Even on the hottest days, a quick cool down is just a dip away.

Lake Water Activities



Paddleboard at Lake Las Vegas, gather friends to rent a boat, explore Lake Mead or hop on a couple of jet skis. The lakes in and near Las Vegas have beautiful views of sunsets.

Fill the cooler with fruit, water and beverages and load up on sunscreen. Incorporate water sports with tubing, wakeboarding and water skiing for an extra adventurous day on the lake.

Movie Theatres

Hit the concession bar and prepare to recline in a nice cool movie theater. The most chill way to cool down with AMC Theaters, watch some of the hottest actors in Hollywood on-screen at Downtown Summerlin, Townsquare, Palms Casino Resort or one of the many other cinemas.

Penthouse Pool Parties

Dream Penthouse at Palms Place has an infinity pool that juts out from the balcony to admire the beautiful view of the city lights and sunset. Host a penthouse pool party and invite friends to join the fun.

Resort Pools

Pool at Cosmopolitan

Lay out and dip into the resort pools for a tranquil pool day. The Caesars Palace Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis is a stunning collection of pools on The Strip. The pool cocktail menu has refreshing options by the glass or in pitchers, and the pool oasis has adult-only pools and lounges like the Venus Pool + Lounge.

The Chelsea and Boulevard pools at Cosmopolitan entice guests to cool off in the glistening water. Check out Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa and JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa for off-strip resort pools.

Shop

The Shops at Crystals luxury stores

Shop the newest item releases from top luxury brands indoors at The Shops at Crystals, The Forum Shops at Caesars and Grand Canal Shoppes. Air-conditioned shopping centers and beautiful retail items make for a fun activity suitable for unbearably hot days.

Theater Performances

Dive into theater culture and enjoy a performance at The Smith Center. Reserve tickets for upcoming shows from Nevada Ballet Theater, Las Vegas Philharmonic and more.