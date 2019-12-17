    

Suhit AminOn Minimalism, Hustle and Finding Meaning

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 3, 2021 | Sponsored Post

As businesses have shifted online, the pace has become nothing short of breakneck. Our digital society means a company is up and running 24/7. Digital marketer and owner of the Saulderson Media Agency Suhit Amin is an authority on this online transition, and according to him there are 3 things companies need to focus on: minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Suhit_Amin_(2).jpeg

A lot of people have a misconception that you need to go over the top when it comes to promoting your brand. This might work for some companies, but there is a fine line between too much and an effective strategy. Minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity. Therefore, minimalism in business removes distractions and zeroes in on the product or service. This lets you focus on scaling your company and the strategies you will utilize to achieve this.

Minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can be a major path to success. Do not misunderstand this term because it is very important in the business world. When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically. What owner or supervisor doesn’t want this from their team? Hustle also means to conduct business assertively and be competitive. When Suhit states the importance of hustling, he is referring to running a company efficiently and strategically as management skills are a core component of success.

Lastly but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. When a business is launched, the goal is to provide a product and/or service to customers. This might be more of the general population or a carefully targeted consumer group. The bottom line is that the founder needs to start a company they have some sort of connection to. If you cannot find meaning in your own brand, how are customers supposed to do so?

Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort into the organization. This applies to owners, supervisors, and employees alike. People can tell when employees enjoy their jobs and believe in the work they are performing. Not only does this result in a positive brand image, it results in customers believing in your brand as well to build mutual long-term business relationships.

