Weekly Recipe: Trout Stuffed With Spinach Pilaf By Kyma Atlanta

Looking to have some fun with the backyard grill? Give the old burgers and hot dogs a break, and make something that will really impress your guests.

The below recipe for whole trout stuffed with spinach pilaf comes from chef Pano Karatassos, President and Culinary Director of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group in Atlanta. It’s a favorite among loyal diners of the group’s Greek restaurant Kyma, and it’s based on an old family recipe.

“This is one of my favorite go-to dishes for the spring, summer and fall grilling season,” chef Karatassos says. “I grew up eating my Yia Yia’s spinach rice, and it was a family favorite! The combination of fresh cooked rice with melting spinach folded in the earthiness of feta cheese and the fresh fragrance and flavor of dill would make my brother Niko and I fight for the last of the bowl!”

Spinach rice, or spanakorizo, is a Greek staple, and the technique of grilling the trout with its head on and the bones removed is a tradition in the American South, so this recipe really blends the best of both worlds.

If you want to switch it up a bit more, you can use a different leafy green of your choice. Chef really loves this made with Swiss chard. You can also use chickpeas or another grain like quinoa, barley, farro or brown rice.

Chef Karatassos says you can make the spinach pilaf first and leave it covered at room temperature for 30 minutes, or make it the night before and keep in the fridge. Just make sure it comes back to room temperature before serving.

This recipe serves four and pairs nicely with a fruity, crisp sauvignon blanc or citrus-forward, Grecian Roditis.

Trout Stuffed with Spinach Pilaf

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling ½ small Vidalia (sweet) onion, finely chopped

½ cup (100 g) long-grain rice

1 bay leaf

1 cup (250 ml) water

1½ ounces (50 g) baby spinach, thinly sliced (1⅓ cups)

⅓ cup (10 g) chopped dill

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

4 10- to 12-ounce (300 to 350 g) whole trout, cleaned and butterflied, head on

Canola oil, for brushing

Lemon Vinaigrette for basting

2 cups (500 ml) Greek Tomato Sauce

2 scallions, thinly sliced (¼ cup)

¼ cup (35 g) drained capers

1 tablespoon minced preserved lemon rind

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

Directions:

In a small saucepan, warm 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring until translucent, about 1 minute. Add the bay leaf and water, and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the spinach, dill and parsley. Add the lemon juice and the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) of olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the spinach rice on the prepared baking sheet and let cool completely. Discard the bay leaf. On another baking sheet, open 1 fish like a book and season with salt and pepper. Spread ½ cup (110 g) of the spinach rice on the bottom fillet. Sandwich with the top fillet, pressing lightly, and close. Repeat with the remaining fish and spinach rice. Heat a grill or a grill pan until hot. Brush the fish with canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat, turning the fish once and basting often with Lemon Vinaigrette, until a cake tester inserted into the thickest part of a bottom fillet feels hot when touched to your lower lip, about 7 minutes per side. Return the fish to the baking sheet. In a small saucepan, warm the Greek Tomato Sauce until heated through. Spoon the sauce into a serving bowl. Sprinkle with the scallions, capers, preserved lemon, and shallot. Transfer the fish to a platter or plates and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with the sauce.

Visit Kyma in Atlanta and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.