By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Television Shop Entertainment

Demogorgon at Stranger Things: The Official Store

Stranger Things: The Official Store opens on May 26 for a long-term residency by Netflix. Showcase Mall sets the foundation for the attraction with iconic locations and scenes from the show, like the hidden Demogorgon, Joyce's House, Palace Arcade and the Starcourt Mall. Enter the strange world and get lost in the mystery of Stranger Things in real life.

See Also: Memorial Day Weekend In Las Vegas 2023

Immersive art and set designs by Pink Sparrow envelope guests. Merchandise available for purchase offer enthusiasts to embrace their passion for Stranger Things. Collector's items exclusive to the Las Vegas location and endless photo opportunities are just some of the many reasons to check out Stranger Things: The Official Store.

"Stranger Things" scene at Stranger Things: The Official Store

The Pool Collection with character Billy Hargrove’s essentials and the one-of-a-kind capsule collection exclusive to the Las Vegas store are some of the several sought-after memorabilia items offered. Apparel, toys, games, candy and accessories are Stranger Things-themed for those who wish to commemorate the experience and love for the series.

Starcourt Mall at Stranger Things: The Official Store

Head of Experiences at Netflix, Greg Lombardo, shares, “Stranger Things: The Official Store in Las Vegas is the largest store we’ve opened and is packed with 80s vibes and brand new, unique immersive elements and merchandise that…residents and visitors alike will be…the first to experience.” Vecna's attic is a first-time implementation for the attraction and additional surprises bring novelty to the nostalgia that permeates the show.

Palace Arcade at Stranger Things: The Official Store

Lombardo expresses of the Netflix team, “We’re continuing to find new ways to engage with the fans and drive excitement for one of our most popular series.” The success of Stranger Things: The Official Store in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, Miami, Dallas and Milan inspired Netflix to bring the Upside Down production to Las Vegas. The combination of set design, immersive art, collector's items, memorabilia and recreations of the show's iconic moments offer fans an IRL opportunity to revel in the Stranger Things world.

Darkroom at Stranger Things: The Official Store

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Las Vegas and give Stranger Things fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” shares Lombardo. Get ready for a wild mind-bending experience based on one of the most-loved global-hit television obsessions. A unique celebration of Stranger Things prepares to immerse fans in the universe of the supernatural enigma at Showcase Mall 3785 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Suite #102 on May 26 for Netflix's launch of Stranger Things: The Official Store.