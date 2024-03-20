DJ Steve Aoki's Ultimate Guide To Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Parties Guide Lifestyle Feature People Feature Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Interviews Features Drink style and beauty Featured Food & Drink Feature Celebrity Style & Beauty Food & Drink Entertainment Restaurants Music Eat Guides

It’s been just over a decade since DJ Steve Aoki inked a residency in Las Vegas with Tao Group Hospitality’s Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. Since then, the local powerhouse has become a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip, regularly manning the turntables at Omnia, JEWEL, Wet Republic and TAO Beach Dayclub, among other venues. As he gears up for another stacked schedule in Las Vegas this spring and summer, Aoki is giving us his guide to Sin City. Listen in.

Steve Aoki; PHOTO COURTESY OF SHORE FIRE MEDIA



RELAXATION

“Aoki’s Playhouse, of course! There’s nothing better than coming home from a tour and enjoying the comforts of your own home. I have everything I need for self-care and relaxation: cold plunges, a sauna, red light therapy, a gym and more!”

PHOTO COURTESY OF SANRIO/DIM MAK COLLECTION



SHOPPING

“My favorite place to shop is Dim Mak Collection. We’ve been releasing amazing collabs with a ton of IPs that I love, such as Marvel, One Piece, Hello Kitty and Teamfight Tactics.”

Famous Food Street Eats; PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS



HIDDEN GEM

“Kuru Kuru Pa is tucked away inside Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World Las Vegas. It’s the best if you’re looking for an easy, delicious and healthy meal that offers protein, veggies, and carbs in one bowl.”

Steve Aoki at Omnia at Caesars Palace; PHOTO BY SAM MARSHALL



NIGHTLIFE

“The beautiful design and production elements at Omnia at Caesars Palace still tops the list for clubs I’ve played worldwide.”

PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY



DINNER

“My favorite dinner spot is Komodo at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. I love Asian food, and this place offers a variety of my favorite Japanese and Chinese fusion dishes.”