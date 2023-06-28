By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events National Celebrity Television Entertainment News and Features

Wynn Las Vegas welcomes Stephen Curry and other professional athletes to participate in Capital One's The Match, the only televised NBA versus NFL star athlete competition. Golden State Warriors will go against Kansas City Chiefs with additional pro athletes on the roster for the event, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Klay Thompson. The showdown occurs at Wynn Golf Club on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT and airs live on the national television network TNT.

With four NBA championships, Curry and Thompson of the Golden State Warriors are seasoned winners. Mahomes and Kelce have their fair share of wins, with two Super Bowl Championship titles with the Kansas City Chiefs. With so much athletic talent on the green, predicting the outcome of Capital One's The Match might be challenging.

Watch the MVPs go toe-to-toe for the win. Tune in to TNT on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT to watch the talented professional athletes take their skills to the green at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.