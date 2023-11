By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

Stage Access, now on M/Lux, follows host Kelsey Grammar as the actor takes us through iconic classical performances.

In this episode, Grammar introduces Yo-Yo Ma's performance of Bach's six solo cello suites from the Odeon in Athens, in 2018.

