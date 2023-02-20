8 Fun St. Patrick's Day Nail Designs From TikTok

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Style & Beauty

It’s time to get ready for early Spring, and that means better weather, the end of Daylight’s savings, and St. Patrick’s Day—and with the latter comes the opportunity for new green outfits.

From bags to shoes to makeup looks, green has definitely become a recent color trend. Why not take it a step further and go for some green nails, too, with these festive St. Patrick’s Day nail ideas?

It goes without saying that this festival is for green lovers, but if that isn’t you, don’t fret! There are many designs on TikTok that let you sport holiday looks without overdoing the green. From glitter to shamrocks, here are some St. Patrick’s Day nail ideas that are sure to be your lucky charm.

Shamrock Outline

The most classic St. Patrick’s Day symbol is the shamrock, and there’s no limit to the ways you can incorporate the three-leaf clover onto your nails. This video by TikTok user Michelle Soto (@chellynails) uses three green shades to create the plant, and a black and a white shade respectively for an outline. For the clover, paint three small dots of nail polish in a diamond shape, and use a brush to shape them into leaves. Then, use a thin nail brush to get precise lines that outline the leaves and give it more animation. Finally, top it off with a clear top coat to lock your design into place.

Green and Gold Shamrocks

If you like a bejeweled look, show this to your nail artist. It requires some expertise to execute. TikTok user Nails by Ned incorporates greens, golds and rhinestones for some added dazzle. This look features sweet shamrocks on its ring and middle fingers, and a trail of rhinestones on its pointer and pinky. With sweet, small gold hearts adorning the patterns, this unique look definitely hits the festivity mark. This set may force you to take a step out of your comfort zone, but we don’t think you’ll regret it at all.

Green Glitter

If you’re looking for some sparkle this spring, look no further than @beautybyles on TikTok. This set is gorgeous and so bedazzling. First, add a base coat to all of your nails besides your middle. Then, use Double Dip Nails green glitter dip, then encapsulate it with a clear powder to keep the glitter in place. Use a file to buff the nails, then add a thin layer of activator (and wipe off after 30 seconds). Finally, add a topcoat with two layers for safety. For the middle finger, dip into white powder until you have a white base. Use a thin brush to create a little rainbow in one corner of the nail, then add a gel topcoat.

Mint Green Rhinestones

If you prefer Gel X nails, give this set an attempt. TikTok user Mya Benway (@myabenway) glued on her Gel X nails, buffed them out, and added a base coat. Step four is using a mint green polish to form a French nail shape on the tops of your nails. Add a top coat. When those dry, use a brush to add little rhinestones in whichever pattern your heart desires on your nails. This will definitely give your nails some simple, but necessary, bling.

Glitter Waves

If you’re less into the whole shamrock thing, try something this direction. TikTok user Valerie Garcia (@nailsbyvalerie_) designed this sparkly set, and we’re obsessed. It uses a glittery green French tip on the pointer and ring fingers, and a set of small, dark green shamrocks on the middle nail. The ring finger and thumb are the stars of the show, though; a sparkly, dark green wave that spans the course of the nail, flanked by a stark white polish on either side. Together, this set is eye-catching and so very festive.

Green Marble

This marble nail set will not only bring back the nostalgia of the early 2010s, it’s also a much more subtle nod to St. Patty’s than the bright rainbows and characteristic shamrocks that usually adorn the day. TikTok user @abigailnaillab_ has created a gorgeous marble mix of bluish-greens. It pairs well with hints of gold leaf, which elevate its luxuriousness. This set feels like a tropical take on St. Patrick’s, and since the holiday lines up right next to spring break, why not kill two birds with one stone?

Ombre Bling

This one is for those who love long nails and enjoy experimenting with textures. This look by TikTok user Bella Jess (@bellajessnails) screams luxury. It features long, coffin-shaped nails with a glittery soft, bluish ombre. The show-stopper, however, is the tightly-packed green and white rhinestones that run diagonally across the width of each nail. They make the design pop while staying true to the color palette of St. Patty’s Day.

Subtle Green

Finally, here’s one for the subtle girls. TikTok user Maria J T (@realriaglamour) brings us a glossy nail that may not require a trip to the nail salon. You could probably pull it off at home, with enough time and patience. The shot coffin set has lines of dark green, light green and white in an ombre pattern that spans one corner of the nail. The rest of the nail is left alone, covered in a glossy top coat. This set is a sweet, simple take on St. Patrick’s nails.

Once you’ve gotten your nails done, continue the self-love train by making yourself a cocktail. Specifically, try out one of these St. Patrick’s Day-inspired cocktails, and this may just become your favorite holiday yet.