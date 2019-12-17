Luck 'O The Mojito
St. Patrick's Day is among us, and this year's celebration will look a little different as we wait out the last few months of the pandemic.
While there not be a big parade, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate, and with the help of Celebrity Caterer Andrea Correale, you can plan a big holiday meal without ever leaving home.
As head of Elegant Affairs, Correale has served star clients from Billie Eilish to Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. Today, she's curated a list of six recipes to make your St. Patrick's Day extra special.
From drinks with rum and lime juice, to beef and cabbage poppers and a divine Baileys ice cream float, we're sure this spread will leave your Instagram followers green with envy.
LUCK ‘O THE MOJITO
Ingredients:
- 1-Tablespoon Fresh Lime Juice
- 4 Fresh Mint Leaves
- 2 Teaspoons Sugar
- ½ Cup brewed and chilled Green Tea
- 1 ounce white rum
Yields: 1 mojito
Directions:
- In a zombie glass, muddle the lime juice, mint and sugar together until the leaves are lightly bruised.
- Add ice until the glass is almost full, and then pour in the rum and green tea.
- Stir and serve.
BAILEYS CRÈME BRÛLÉE
Ingredients:
- 6 1/2 cups whipping cream
- 1 cup Bailey's
- 12 egg yolks
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons vanilla
Yields: About 12 small servings
Directions:
- Warm whipping cream and Bailey's over a double boiler. In a separate bowl, mix together egg yolks, sugar and vanilla.
- Slowly add the warm cream mixture to the yolk mixture, stirring constantly.
- Pour mixture into individual ceramic spoons and put spoons into a 2-inch deep pan.
- Fill the pan with warm water and cover with foil.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until set in the center (don't over-cook, or the eggs will curdle).
- Remove from the oven and let cool.
- For the topping, mix equal parts brown and white sugar
- Cover the tops of the custards.
- Cook under the broiler until caramelized.
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE POPPERS
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. deli corned beef (chopped fine)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (chopped fine)
- 1 1/2 cups sauerkraut or shredded cabbage cooked (chopped fine pat dry)
- 8 oz. cream cheese softened
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. Chopped jalapeno (chopped fine)
- 1/2 cup flour / 1/2 cup flour (two separate)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
Instructions:
- Fill and warm up your deep fryer, or use a deep pot filled with 1 inch canola oil. Place on medium / medium high heat.
- Place corned beef in a large bowl and add the Swiss cheese, cabbage, cream cheese, Dijon mustard and jalapeno. Mix well. Shape into small balls. Use a melon scoop to create consistent size balls.
- In another bowl, mix flour, salt and pepper. Place buttermilk in another bowl and the additional flour in yet another bowl.
- Dip each ball into the flour, then the buttermilk and then flour again. Repeat with all poppers.
- Fry the poppers. Make sure they are totally submerged in the oil until light golden brown. Approx. 5 minutes.
- Remove from pot to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with all poppers.
- Serve with mustard mayo dip/ or Russian dressing.
CORNED BEEF AND SAUERKRAUT GRILLED CHEESE
Ingredients: makes one sandwich
- 2 slices white or whole wheat bread
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 slices Swiss cheese
- 1 tablespoon Thousand Island salad dressing
- 2 tablespoons sauerkraut, drained
- 1 ounce thinly-sliced corned beef
Directions:
- Spread butter on one side of one slice of bread. Place bread, buttered side down, in a skillet.
- Place cheese slices on top of bread, cutting cheese to fit so all bread is covered (overlap as necessary). Spread salad dressing over cheese; top with sauerkraut and corned beef.
- Spread butter on one side of the remaining bread slice. Place bread on sandwich, buttered side up.
- Cook the sandwich over medium heat about 3 to 5 minutes or until the bottom slice of bread is toasted and cheese begins to melt; turn sandwich. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes more or until the bottom slice of bread is toasted and cheese is melted.
IRISH SODA BREAD FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients:
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices Irish Soda Bread
- Warm maple syrup
Directions:
- Combine egg, milk and vanilla extract in a shallow dish.
- Dip both sides of bread slices quickly in egg mixture, allowing mixture to drain off bread.
- Cook bread on a hot grill pan or in a skillet on both sides until toasted.
- Serve with syrup.
CHOCOLATE GUINNESS BROWNIES WITH HOMEMADE BAILEYS ICE CREAM
Brownies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Guinness
- 12 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped, divided
- 2 1/4 sticks unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9x9x2" metal baking pan with foil, leaving a 2" overhang. Bring stout to a boil in a medium sauce- pan; cook until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 12 minutes. Let cool.
- Stir 12 oz. chocolate and 1 cup butter in a medium metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water until melted and smooth.
- Whisk sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk in chocolate mixture, then 1/4 cup stout from pan. Fold in flour and 1 1/4 tsp. salt.
- Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake brownies until a tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 35–40 minutes and let cool for at least 20 minutes.
Ice Cream
Ingredients:
- 20 oz milk
- 16 oz cream (double)
- 4.5 fl oz baileys
- 1 vanilla bean
- 3 large eggs
- 4 large egg yolks
- 8 oz caster sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla
- 2-4 drops green food coloring
Directions:
- Combine the milk and cream in a medium saucepan. Split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Stir the seeds and bean pod into the milk/cream mixture. Bring the mixture to a slow boil over medium heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Combine eggs, egg yolks and sugar in a medium bowl. Use a hand mixer on medium speed to beat until the mixture is thick, smooth and pale yellow in color, for about 2 minutes. Remove the vanilla bean pod from the mixture and discard.
- Measure out 1 cup of the hot liquid. With the mixer on low speed, add the cup of hot milk/cream to the egg mixture in a slow, steady stream. When thoroughly combined, pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan with the rest of the milk/cream mixture and stir to combine.
- Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Transfer to a bowl through a sieve, stir in Bailey's and green coloring, cover with a sheet of plastic wrap placed directly on the custard, and chill completely. Process custard according to the ice cream machine manufacturer's directions.
- The ice cream will have a soft, creamy texture. Transfer the ice cream to an airtight container, cover ice cream directly with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming and place it in the freezer. Because of the alcohol it will take about 10 hours to freeze.