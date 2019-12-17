Addison Aloian | March 15, 2021 | Food & Drink

Luck 'O The Mojito

St. Patrick's Day is among us, and this year's celebration will look a little different as we wait out the last few months of the pandemic.

While there not be a big parade, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate, and with the help of Celebrity Caterer Andrea Correale, you can plan a big holiday meal without ever leaving home.

As head of Elegant Affairs, Correale has served star clients from Billie Eilish to Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. Today, she's curated a list of six recipes to make your St. Patrick's Day extra special.

From drinks with rum and lime juice, to beef and cabbage poppers and a divine Baileys ice cream float, we're sure this spread will leave your Instagram followers green with envy.

LUCK ‘O THE MOJITO

Ingredients:

1-Tablespoon Fresh Lime Juice

4 Fresh Mint Leaves

2 Teaspoons Sugar

½ Cup brewed and chilled Green Tea

1 ounce white rum

Yields: 1 mojito

Directions:

In a zombie glass, muddle the lime juice, mint and sugar together until the leaves are lightly bruised. Add ice until the glass is almost full, and then pour in the rum and green tea. Stir and serve.

BAILEYS CRÈME BRÛLÉE

Ingredients:

6 1/2 cups whipping cream

1 cup Bailey's

12 egg yolks

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

Yields: About 12 small servings

Directions:

Warm whipping cream and Bailey's over a double boiler. In a separate bowl, mix together egg yolks, sugar and vanilla. Slowly add the warm cream mixture to the yolk mixture, stirring constantly. Pour mixture into individual ceramic spoons and put spoons into a 2-inch deep pan. Fill the pan with warm water and cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until set in the center (don't over-cook, or the eggs will curdle). Remove from the oven and let cool. For the topping, mix equal parts brown and white sugar Cover the tops of the custards. Cook under the broiler until caramelized.

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE POPPERS

Ingredients:

1 lb. deli corned beef (chopped fine)

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (chopped fine)

1 1/2 cups sauerkraut or shredded cabbage cooked (chopped fine pat dry)

8 oz. cream cheese softened

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. Chopped jalapeno (chopped fine)

1/2 cup flour / 1/2 cup flour (two separate)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Instructions:

Fill and warm up your deep fryer, or use a deep pot filled with 1 inch canola oil. Place on medium / medium high heat. Place corned beef in a large bowl and add the Swiss cheese, cabbage, cream cheese, Dijon mustard and jalapeno. Mix well. Shape into small balls. Use a melon scoop to create consistent size balls. In another bowl, mix flour, salt and pepper. Place buttermilk in another bowl and the additional flour in yet another bowl. Dip each ball into the flour, then the buttermilk and then flour again. Repeat with all poppers. Fry the poppers. Make sure they are totally submerged in the oil until light golden brown. Approx. 5 minutes. Remove from pot to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with all poppers. Serve with mustard mayo dip/ or Russian dressing.

CORNED BEEF AND SAUERKRAUT GRILLED CHEESE

Ingredients: makes one sandwich

2 slices white or whole wheat bread

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 slices Swiss cheese

1 tablespoon Thousand Island salad dressing

2 tablespoons sauerkraut, drained

1 ounce thinly-sliced corned beef

Directions:

Spread butter on one side of one slice of bread. Place bread, buttered side down, in a skillet. Place cheese slices on top of bread, cutting cheese to fit so all bread is covered (overlap as necessary). Spread salad dressing over cheese; top with sauerkraut and corned beef. Spread butter on one side of the remaining bread slice. Place bread on sandwich, buttered side up. Cook the sandwich over medium heat about 3 to 5 minutes or until the bottom slice of bread is toasted and cheese begins to melt; turn sandwich. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes more or until the bottom slice of bread is toasted and cheese is melted.

IRISH SODA BREAD FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup skim milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices Irish Soda Bread

Warm maple syrup

Directions:

Combine egg, milk and vanilla extract in a shallow dish. Dip both sides of bread slices quickly in egg mixture, allowing mixture to drain off bread. Cook bread on a hot grill pan or in a skillet on both sides until toasted. Serve with syrup.

CHOCOLATE GUINNESS BROWNIES WITH HOMEMADE BAILEYS ICE CREAM

Brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup Guinness

12 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped, divided

2 1/4 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9x9x2" metal baking pan with foil, leaving a 2" overhang. Bring stout to a boil in a medium sauce- pan; cook until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 12 minutes. Let cool. Stir 12 oz. chocolate and 1 cup butter in a medium metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water until melted and smooth. Whisk sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk in chocolate mixture, then 1/4 cup stout from pan. Fold in flour and 1 1/4 tsp. salt. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake brownies until a tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 35–40 minutes and let cool for at least 20 minutes.

Ice Cream

Ingredients:

20 oz milk

16 oz cream (double)

4.5 fl oz baileys

1 vanilla bean

3 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

8 oz caster sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla

2-4 drops green food coloring

Directions: