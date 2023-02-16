8 St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Recipes, And They're Not All Made With Whiskey

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

St. Patrick’s Day is here again, a fun-loving holiday that brings merriment and mirth to everyone who loves a good song and dance, a drink and a friendly gathering.

Anyone who has traveled to Ireland will tell you, the Emerald Isle is full of some of the friendliest folk that ever walked this Earth, but you don’t need to go to Ireland to celebrate this greenest of holidays. Heck, you don’t even have to be Irish!

Get in on the good time that St. Patrick’s Day with a few drinks at home and make the most of this year’s celebration in cozy comfort. Whiskey is an obvious choice, but we’ve also got recipes with vodka and mezcal, so there’s sure to be something for every palate.

Just follow the recipes below to your own beverage pot of gold!

Kilkea’s Saint It Is Not

Take a trip to the Irish castle of Kilkea with this beautiful green cocktail from master mixologist Dawid Smietana. This is for all the saints, sinners and sippers in between.

Ingredients:

1.2 oz Gunpowder Irish gin

.85 oz blue curacao

Splash of lemon juice

2.2 oz of orange juice

Egg white

Directions: Fill your glass with ice so that we have a beautiful cold glass when it’s time to pour the cocktail. Fill a shaker halfway with ice cubes. Add the orange juice, lemon juice, Gunpowder gin, Blue Curacao and egg white. (Make a point to separate the egg white from the yolk. We don’t want even a trace of egg yellow in the cocktail). Shake it vigorously for 8 to 10 seconds. Once cooled, remove the ice from your selected glass and fine pour the mixture into your chosen glass. The egg white should have created a nice froth. Place a garnish of your choosing on top. Enjoy!

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Irish coffee is one of the most popular drinks on bar menus around the world, but there’s nothing like the real deal from Ireland itself. This recipe is created by Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Brand Ambassador Kevin Pigott, and it’s going to give you the perfect caffeine cocktail fix without breaking out your passport.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

1½ parts strongly brewed coffee (recommended: any premium dark roast)

½ part sugar (recommended: Demerara Sugar)

Lightly whipped heavy cream

Cinnamon or nutmeg

Directions:

Preheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee, and stir well. Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball. You want a still somewhat loose, not stiff, consistency. Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink). Finally, garnish with grated nutmeg, or cinnamon for a spicy finish.

Proper Hopper

Famous Irishmen and MMW fighter Conor McGregor spreads the good feels of his home country via his own Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, and he’s got three recipes for you to try this St. Patty’s Day. This one is a dessert-like hopper with creme de cacao and creme de menthe.

Ingredients:

1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

½ oz creme de cacao

½ oz creme de menthe

1 oz heavy cream

Directions: Shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with chocolate shavings and/or a mint sprig.

Proper Irish Apple Cider

Take another shot from McGregor’s battle-ready beverage recipes with this tasty twist on an apple cider. It’s lighter than the hopper, but it will still tingle your sweet tooth with nutmeg and spices.

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

4 cups apple cider

6 sticks of cinnamon

4 tbsp nutmeg

10 cloves

Orange zest

Orange twist

Directions: Over heat, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and fresh orange zest. Pour into a heat-protected mug, and garnish with an orange twist. Enjoy warm.

Proper Irish Float

Still have a sweet tooth? Turn up the heat with this Irish coffee float, using Guinness, coffee liqueur and ice cream!

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

½ oz coffee liqueur

2 oz cola

3 oz Irish stout beer (i.e. Guinness)

1 large scoop of vanilla ice cream

Directions: Scoop ice cream into a tall glass, then pour the rest of the ingredients on top.

Ketel One Green Mary

This spicy little sip comes courtesy of Ketel One, for all those out there who want to celebrate with something green but want to build it on top of a clear spirit.

Ingredients:

1 oz Ketel One Vodka

3 ½ oz freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber

½ oz freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chili flakes

Directions: Add all ingredients to the glass. Stir well and add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

Little Green

Many thanks to Shannon Ponche of Death & Co in NYC for coming up with this mezcal-based St. Patty’s Day treat.

Ingredients:

1¼ oz Mal Bien Mezcal

¾ oz Estancia Raicilla

¾ oz Coco Lopez

¼ oz lime juice

1 tsp tempus Fugit Cacao

3 to 4 mint leaves

Directions: Mix all the ingredients into a shaker over ice. Shake them up good, then strain into a double old fashioned glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig, and enjoy!

Pinch of Green

From Stephan Ahearn of the Starward Whisky team, this bright bevvy is bursting with complex flavor thanks to the addition of ginger, lemon, midori and simple syrup.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Starward Two-Fold Whisky

1 oz lemon juice

.75 oz ginger syrup

½ oz Midori

½ oz simple syrup

Directions: Combine in shaker, shake, strain into a highball glass, garnish with mint sprig and shaved nutmeg.

