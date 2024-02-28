The Top 10 States For St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture, Drink, Community, City Life,

Where are the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

See Also: 8 St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Recipes, And They're Not All Made With Whiskey

According to a study done by Chummy Tees, these states are tops when it comes to the March 17 holiday. The analysis takes into account the quantity, affordability and popularity of events listed on Eventbrite in each place.

Massachusetts came in first, with Illinois at second. See where the other states rank below.

1. Massachusetts

From Boston's lively parade to the historic pubs of Salem, Massachusetts paints the town green with its rich Irish heritage and vibrant St. Patrick's Day festivities, where the spirit of the Emerald Isle meets New England charm.

2. Illinois

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebration rivals any in the world, with its iconic river dyeing, spirited parades, and bustling Irish pubs echoing with traditional music and the clinking of glasses, making it a must-visit destination for revelers.

3. Pennsylvania

In the heart of Philadelphia's Irish neighborhoods, St. Patrick's Day is a jubilant affair filled with colorful parades, cultural events, and authentic Irish cuisine, where the city's Irish roots are celebrated with pride and passion.

4. New York

The Big Apple transforms into a green wonderland as the city's Irish community comes together for the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parade, while Irish pubs across the boroughs host lively gatherings featuring live music and Irish dancing.

5. Ohio

From Cincinnati's Irish Heritage Center to the Shamrock Club of Columbus, Ohio's St. Patrick's Day celebrations blend Irish tradition with Midwestern hospitality, offering everything from family-friendly parades to raucous pub crawls.

6. Colorado

Denver's St. Patrick's Day parade, one of the largest in the Rocky Mountains, sets the stage for a day filled with Celtic music, Irish step dancing, and hearty fare, while the city's Irish pubs welcome visitors with open arms and flowing pints.

7. Connecticut

The Nutmeg State embraces its Irish roots with gusto, as cities like Hartford and New Haven come alive with St. Patrick's Day parades, cultural festivals and pub events that showcase Connecticut's vibrant Irish-American community.

8. Missouri

In St. Louis and Kansas City, St. Patrick's Day is a time for merriment and cheer, with festive parades winding through the streets, traditional Irish fare sizzling on grills and pubs overflowing with laughter and camaraderie.

9. New Jersey

The Garden State honors its Irish heritage in style, with St. Patrick's Day celebrations ranging from the iconic parade in Newark to the quaint festivities of Morristown, offering something for every reveler to enjoy.

10. California

From San Francisco's spirited St. Patrick's Day parade along Market Street to the cozy pubs of San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, California's diverse communities come together to celebrate Irish culture with flair, flavor, and a touch of West Coast charm.