Las Vegas has a history of boisterous and lively experiences fit for just about any celebration and St. Patrick's Day is no exception. With plenty of options of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas, here are the top spots and events for the ultimate holiday this March.

Commonwealth

This two-story establishment features a rooftop bar with a live DJ and an indoor bar area on the first floor designed with industrial architecture and artwork throughout. Commonwealth offers a swanky social scene located in Downtown Las Vegas. Sip on the shamrock mule this St. Patrick's Day, pictured above, made of Irish whiskey, fresh lime juice, Fernet Branca and ginger beer.

Eight Lounge

Eight Lounge located inside of Resorts World Las Vegas carries an extensive selection of rare whiskeys and a full selection of spirits. Enjoy the Irish coffee cocktail which is made with coffee, Guiness beer and Teeling Whiskey. Eight Lounge has a collection of 150+ cigars from Arturo Fuente, Ashton and Drew Estate along with other top-tier cigar brands.

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace Las Vegas offers a wide selection of beer and whiskeys to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day. Gather your friends for a classic English pub experience complete with various beers on tap and over 60 bottled beers. Opt for the private dining room or sit in the extended patio exposed to the casino floor for the ultimate people watching opportunity.

McFaddens

Karaoke, live music and the dance floor make McFadden's at Town Square Las Vegas one of the most exciting spots to party on St. Patrick's Day and into the night. If getting wild is on your agenda this year, McFaddens may be just the spot for you.

New York New York Celtic Feis

New York New York Hotel & Casino hosts one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day festivals on the Strip, Celtic Feis, which occurs on March 17 and lasts all day and night beginning at 10AM. Nine Fine Irishmen offers authentic Irish foods like corned beef with cabbage, carrots and potatoes while DJs and performing artists play Celtic-inspired music for live entertainment. President & COO of New York-New York Mike Neubecker mentions, “We’re proud to host Las Vegas’ largest St. Patrick’s Day event and we welcome everyone to join in on the fun.”

O'Sheas

The Linq Promenade fills with a sea of green as St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasts flood the outdoor and indoor promenade to celebrate. O’Sheas is an Irish-inspired pub that offers beer pong, table games, green beer and a high-energy environment. Peruse through the rest of The Linq Promenade for laughs at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, ziplining over the crowds below or taking in city-views from the High Roller observation wheel.

PKWY Tavern

The original PKWY Tavern location off of I-215 and Flamingo Road has a large outdoor space with jumbo Jenga, corn hole and other fun games. Indoors play pool, bowling and more in an exuberant yet adults-only environment. PKWY Tavern at Tivoli Village offers a different experience with the same vast beer selection as do additional locations.

Public School 702

Gather with friends at Downtown Summerlin and stop in to Public School 702 for food, beers and cocktails this St. Patrick's Day. Opt for a bitter IPA, a sour, a classic gimlet with Hendrick's Gin and more for a celebratory round. Enjoy classic burgers, Impossible burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries and more from the menu.

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Rí Rá Irish Pub is touted as, "the most authentic Irish pub in Las Vegas." Located at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, this establishment offers a vast Irish whiskey menu and extensive beer options. Rí Rá Irish Pub is ideal for a traditional Irish St. Patricks Day experience.

Ritchie McNeely's

The District at Green Valley Ranch is the spot to be in the Henderson area this St. Patrick's Day. The District St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl includes Ritchie McNeely's as one of the many destinations for this boisterous celebration.