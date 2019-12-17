Spring Fever: Fashion Moments To Watch this Season

Faye Power Vande Vrede | March 16, 2021 | Style & Beauty

From “it” bags and creative collaborations to denim perfected and reimagined classics, spring fashion serves serious style.



Chloé Kiss Motty Grey leather bag, chloe.com

PUCKER UP

Chloé seizes the day with the spring/summer 2021 debut of The Kiss bag. Inspired by the ever-popular jewelry line from this legendary design house, The Kiss bag strikes just the right note of bohemian chic. Expertly combining the suppleness of buttery leather with precise lines, smooth, modern hardware playfully forms the curves of a feminine pout. Available in an array of earth tones, The Small Kiss and Hobo Kiss handbags are destined to be this season’s showstoppers.



Bags from the collection

DREAM ON

Fantasy meets reality in Loewe’s latest capsule: Loewe x My Neighbor Totoro. In a creative collaboration with Studio Ghibli, animations from the 1988 Miyazaki masterpiece provide inspiration for an exciting new collection of clothing and accessories designed for the child in all of us. Fanciful landscapes and charming characters tease our imagination in a spritely offering that transforms nature’s beauty into a whirl of fashion.

Loewe x My Neighbor Totoro tan Dust Bunnies biker jacket in nappa, loewe.com

MODERN MASTERPIECE

The rich history of the Massachusetts coastline has attracted artists and creatives for generations, including legendary artistic director of Hermès Henri d’Origny. In 1991 he introduced the original Cape Cod “rectangle within a rectangle” wristwatch that has since become a household classic. Hermès continues its celebration of coastal New England with a brand-new take on its beloved Nantucket TPM watch. Drawing from another house staple, the Chaîne d’Ancre, the latest Nantucket TPM is accented with diamonds and a mother-of-pearl dial and interwoven with elegance.



Hermès Nantucket TPM watch in diamond-set rose gold case and rose gold bracelet, and diamond-set steel case and steel bracelet, hermes.com

LEADING MAN

Dream partnership TommyXLardini takes root as the two iconic design houses come together for a celebration of craft smanship inspired by luxurious sophistication and impeccable tailoring. The collection sees high-quality Italian fabrics in delicate pinstripes and optic denim—each sporting its own distinctive look. Timeless Italian style is enhanced by natural TH Flex technology to offer the perfect fit for the modern man.



TommyXLardini unconstructed work jacket, blue trousers, ultralightweight cotton crew neck, elevated cotton silk T-shirt and formal elastic belt, tommy.com

CHECK MATE

With Burberry fever still at a pitch, the house’s new signature Pocket bag takes a front seat to the check phenomenon. Like most of Creative Director Riccardo Tisci’s creations, the tote takes cues from Burberry’s archives, but with the addition of the singular Tisci touch. Elegant topstitching, handpainted details, a new pocket and leather taping combine with the brand’s equestrian heritage and Italian craft smanship to bring an updated look to a timeless classic.



Burberry Light Sesame Horseferry print Pocket bag, burberry.com

ALL-DAY DENIM

Giorgio Armani’s head-to-toe classic blues have arrived just in time to greet the incoming season. The spring/summer 2021 collection delivers a fresh crop of modern cuts, high-quality materials and creative workmanship—all in a lustworthy blue denim canvas marked by the relaxed elegance of the famous Armani style. Monochromatic looks available to both men and women make this collection the hip-hugg ing fit for sleek city days and breezy weekends alike.



Giorgio Armani Denim Collection denim jacket, denim trousers and shoes, armani.com