Bella Gil | April 9, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

As the flowers bloom and the temperatures rise, these seasonal sips add a little spring to your step.

1. Apologies, Wilson

From top-tier cocktail bar The Dorsey comes this smooth sip of spring. A mixture of Altos Plata tequila, lime juice, coconut syrup, watermelon juice and a Champagne topper, Apologies, Wilson is the perfect libation to usher in the blooming season. The Dorsey, The Venetian, WEBSITE

2. Aromatic AV8

Adorned with gorgeous lighting and ambiance, CASBAR Lounge’s new cocktail menu boasts one ultra-refreshing cocktail. A floral beverage, the Aromatic AV8 is concocted with Empress 1908 gin, creme de violette, egg white, lemon juice and effervescent lavender syrup, and topped with an edible flower. It’s a sip that’s as beautiful as it is tasty. Sahara Las Vegas, WEBSITE

3. The Verbena

The Verbena cocktail at The Chandelier Bar is one of Vegas’ most popular drinks—yet it’s not even on the menu. Containing Herradura blanco tequila, yuzu calamansi sour mix, ginger syrup and a mix of lemon verbena leaves, the mouthwatering tipple is spring in a glass. Eat the Sichuan flower before you take a sip for a taste-changing tingle that’s full of delight and surprise. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, WEBSITE

4. Willow

Underneath the gaze of a gorgeous digital tree, featuring 5,000 individual LED-lit “leaves,” Oddwood Bar at AREA15 enchants with its Willow cocktail. With floral notes from Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom vodka and Bols elderflower liqueur, plus lemon juice, club soda and a flavorful rim garnish of rosemary sprig and orange peel, this sparkling libation transports you to a lush garden hidden right under your nose. AREA15, WEBSITE

5. Lychee Rose Petal Martini

Zuma’s social hour menu boasts one very alluring tipple for springtime: the lychee rose petal martini, a flavorful blend of wheat vodka, lychee, rose syrup and lemon. Refreshing and refined, this rosebudtopped martini is a guaranteed staple all season long. Cheers! The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, WEBSITE

6. Giggy Tonic

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden’s Giggy Tonic aims to please. The lovely purple-hued sip, made with Empress gin, butterfly-pea flower tea, Fever Tree tonic, lemon and lavender bitters, is named for owner Lisa Vanderpump’s beloved pup, Giggy, and it’s doggone good. Caesars Palace, WEBSITE