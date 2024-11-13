Discover South Walton: Florida's Top Beach Destination with a Vibrant Arts Scene

Culture, Culture Feature,

A whimsical mural by artist Katherine Boggs makes a splash at the new 30Avenue underpass

One of Florida’s premier beach vacation destinations, South Walton stands out with a surprisingly sizzling arts scene.

From must-visit galleries to street murals and even an underwater museum, vacation gem South Walton has become a buzzing art destination for Northwest Florida. Here are four ways to experience the sun-drenched destination’s artful side.

30AVENUE UNDERPASS MURALS

One of the area’s buzziest new art spots is the 30Avenue underpass, Walton County’s first pedestrian underpass at the heavily trafficked U.S. Highway 98 in Inlet Beach. Commissioned by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (culturalartsalliance.com), 10 original murals by local artists were recently installed on the underpass walls, brightening up the 136-foot-long space with a kaleidoscope of color inspired by the Gulf Coast, from sea turtles to ocean waves to abstract sunsets. The murals invite both tourists and locals to pause and appreciate art in an unexpected public space.

UNDERWATER MUSEUM OF ART

Beneath the ocean’s surface less than a mile from the shore of Grayton Beach State Park lies a hidden gallery: the Underwater Museum of Art (UMA; umafl.org). The first permanent underwater sculpture garden in the U.S., UMA submerges sculptures along the Gulf Coast, turning them into artificial reefs. Divers encounter everything from abstract figures to interactive pieces, each installation supporting marine life while offering a surreal blend of art and nature.

ARTSQUEST FINE ARTS FESTIVAL

One of the area’s most anticipated annual art events, the ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival (May 3 to 4, 2025, culturalartsalliance.com/arts-quest), this springtime celebration of creativity in the heart of Sandestin features over 150 artists from across the country, displaying paintings, sculptures, jewelry and photography. Live music, interactive art stations and local food vendors create a lively atmosphere, making ArtsQuest a beloved tradition for both families and art lovers.

DIY ART KITS

If the region’s artful vibe has you inspired to do some creating of your own, Justin Gaffrey (gaffreyart.com) has just the thing. The renowned South Walton artist offers a unique way to connect with the art at his gallery through take-home paint kits. Known for his intricate, textured palette-knife paintings of coastal landscapes and wildflowers, Gaffrey designed the kits— which include paints, brushes and detailed instructions—to allow anyone to experience the joy of creating, taking home more than just a souvenir.





an underpass mural by Andy Saczynski