Sought-After Ski Destinations Off The Beaten Path

By Lauren Stone | Home & Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agents share why the mountains in their markets are attracting buyers year-round.

From renowned restaurants to lakeside properties, the amenities in these ski hot spots have something to offer year-round. Three Coldwell Banker Global Luxury real estate professionals based in the mountains share what’s attracting so many buyers to their slopes. With a network of more than 100,000 agents across the globe that sell approximately $288 million in luxury residences every day*, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury has a deep, local understanding of sought-after destinations.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France



Chamonix-Mont-Blanc is world-famous for its skiing.

Situated near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy at the base of the highest summit in the Alps, Mont Blanc, Chamonix is renowned for its skiing. From advanced skiers to aprés-ski enthusiasts, this region of Mont-Blanc draws a range of people from around the world with its sumptuous mountain lifestyle.

“The atypical side of Chamonix, like the Grands Montets sector, attracts more technical and steep skiers,” Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent François Lienard says. “And places like Comboux and Megeve have more family resorts.”



François Lienard is a managing broker at Coldwell Banker Limo in Chamonix.

Chamonix combines sport and culture with a plethora of outdoor activities, culinary specialties from Haute-Savoie (a region of Mont Blanc famous for its gastronomy), nightlife and music festivals. Lienard says that in the past couple of years, more remote-working buyers are shopping for properties higher up in the mountains that allow them to combine nature and work.

“Covid has accentuated the phenomenon of requests for properties in the mountains with the establishment of teleworking,” Lienard says. “In general, buyers are looking into towns that experience summer and winter alike, where the lack of snow will be less felt than in other resorts located at lower altitudes.”



One of Lienard’s recent Chamonix sales embodies the traditional mountain chalet style.

A recent sale of Lienard’s reflects this lifestyle beautifully. Situated in the snowy slopes of Chamonix, this chalet offers a quintessential mountain feel with wood-paneled walls and ceilings, a cozy stone fireplace and a balcony overlooking the landscape.

Whitefish, Montana



Due to its natural beauty and four-season appeal, Whitefish, Montana, is rapidly growing in popularity.

Forest-covered mountains adorned with ski and bike trails, flowing lakes and rivers, and the ice-carved valleys of Glacier National Park make Whitefish a dream four-season destination for anyone who is drawn to the wild. Originally considered a railroad town with Amtrack going through it, Whitefish Mountain has grown exponentially in popularity over the past few decades, according to father and son Coldwell Banker Global Luxury duo Matt and Cecil Waatti.



Matt Waatti is the owner of Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties and has been serving the Whitefish area for over 20 years.

“What we’re seeing is that Whitefish can only grow so much in the downtown area,” Matt says. “The mountain has grown near capacity, but I think the whole Flathead Valley is just going to keep growing, and we’re seeing a lot of growth in surrounding towns like Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Bigfork. More and more people just want to live here.”



Cecil Waatti joined his father, Matt, at Colwell Banker Landstar in 2012.

Due to the fast-growing market in Whitefish, Matt and Cecil’s advice to anyone considering buying in the area is to move quickly. “I don’t think prices are going to go down,” Cecil says. “So if people are looking, I would say try to get serious about buying something now because more and more people are moving here, and it’s a small area, so prices are just going to continue to go up.”



Bordering Lone Pine State Park, this is the first time for 211 Lone Pine Road to ever hit the market.

Featuring one of the most beautiful backdrops in Flathead Valley, Matt and Cecil’s 211 Lone Pine Road listing is situated on 9.35 untouched acres at the very top of Lone Pine hills. An indoor sauna, outdoor hot tub, generous patio space and floor-to-ceiling windows are just some of the details that distinguish this modern mountain home.

Lake Tahoe, Nevada



With a creek meandering through its backyard, 538 Jensen Circle is the epitome of natural luxury.

From water skiing, mountain biking and golfing in the summer to world-class snow skiing in the winter, Lake Tahoe has just about everything a nature lover could want. “People come up for the skiing, and they stay forever because the summers are just incredible,” Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Amy Smith says.



Based in Incline Village, Nevada, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Amy Smith has her finger on the pulse of Lake Tahoe real estate.

Not only is the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe breathtaking but the restaurants, shopping and amenities are top-notch, specifically on the Nevada side in Incline Village. “Our town has what’s called Incline Village Improvement District, better known as IVGID,” Smith says. “It’s a township, and it kind of feels like we have our own little all-inclusive resort. There are three private beaches (one has a lakefront new pool, and two have snack/drink bars), two golf courses, a ski resort, a rec center, a tennis and pickleball complex, and so much more. These amenities are only for Incline Village residents and their guests. These amazing amenities that come with home ownership have been the biggest draw for Incline Village specifically.”

California buyers are flocking to the area to live on the Nevada side of the lake, according to Smith. “We are seeing a continued trend with hefty taxes in California,” Smith says. “People are making Lake Tahoe their primary residence, which has been a really interesting shift.”



Featuring large windows and high ceilings, this home has an open feel that incorporates the natural beauty of the area.

One of Smith’s listings in Incline Village, 538 Jensen Circle, is the perfect fusion of natural beauty and modern design sensibilities. Situated next to a US Forest Service lot, this private oasis has year round creek running through its backyard. Along with plenty of windows and large heated patios to enjoy the view, this brand-new home features beamed vaulted beamed ceilings, contemporary under-stair wine storage and a spacious gourmet kitchen.

