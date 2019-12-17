    

Michael Jordan's Rookie Sneakers and Other Basketball Legends on Auction at Sotheby's

Nilam Mukherjee | April 30, 2021 | Lifestyle

michael jordan's rookie year air jordan's sothebys

Everybody knows about Air Jordans, but there's not another pair like these.

The distinguished auction house Sotheby’s just unveiled its first-ever sneaker auction, and they aren't playing around. Tilted “Gamers Only,” the auction features 13 sneakers worn and signed by basketball legends. From Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal, this impressive collection embodies the peak of basketball sneaker culture.

See also: Digital Artist Pak's NFTs Sell for $16.8 Million at Sotheby's Auction

At the forefront of the selection are M.J.’s famous pair of Air Jordan 1’s. Well cut-out for the courts and thriving in quality and craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1’s are the first to make a powerful impact in sneaker history. With one of the most iconic designs, the exclusive and unparalleled footwear has a story of its own.

Worn and inspired by the basketball phenom during his rookie season from 1984-85, these shoes carry a deeply personal backstory and should draw the most serious of sport collectors. A pair of the same model signed by Michael Jordan sold for a record-breaking $560,000 at Sotheby’s in May of 2020. The current bid for the Air Jordan 1 pair is expected to be anywhere from CHF 100,000 to CHF 150,000 ($109,551.90 to $164,327.85).

Others stars in the lineup include Stephen Curry’s Under Armour sneakers worn during his MVP wins in 2015-16, signed by the icon. Shaquille O’Neal's Chromz Player Exclusives are also signed, as are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Adidas Superstars and Moses Malone’s Air Maestro Flights.

See also: Check Out The Gucci Virtual 25, Gucci's First Virtual Sneaker

The auction highlights are currently on display at Bucherer’s flagship store in Geneva until May 5. The collection will be featured at the Mandarin Oriental exhibition in Geneva alongside other Sotheby luxury lots in the spring series from May 7 to 11. The online sale for Gamers Only is open for bidding from August 27 to May 12.

For more information about the Gamers Only auction, visit Sotheby's online.

steph curry sothebys signed

Stephen Curry’s Under Armour sneakers

steph curry sneakers sothebys signed

kareem sothebys signed

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Adidas Superstars

shaq sothebys signed

Shaquille O’Neal's Chromz Player Exclusives

Photography by: Sotheby's

