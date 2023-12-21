Sit Inside Your Favorite Song With The Solodome's Immersive Egg-Shaped Audio Experience

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Culture Home & Real Estate

Noise-canceling earbuds are cool and all, but what if you could sit in a chair and enjoy your own personal concert? And what if that chair looked like a midcentury modern icon?

Introducing the Solodome, a custom-built personal media chair that reinvents the classic ‘60s egg chair design into a 360-degree audio experience that is both considerate and comfortable.

You don’t need headphones to enjoy high-quality sound in the Solodome. Simply sit back into the plushy cushions, close your eyes and go on a journey.

The Solodome is built with two full-range drivers installed at head level and two subwoofers installed in the armrest, which means it packs bass you can feel. Its internal digital signal processing software is designed to optimize sound to the unique acoustics of the chair, which is designed to flood your senses with your own audio experience while keeping that sound from spilling over into the rest of the room.

Bluetooth connectivity allows users to enjoy their favorite songs or connect to gaming devices and home theater systems for a fully immersive experience. The Solodome is also great for sound healing exercises, so feel free to wash yourself in ambient noise or meditation sounds.

Solodome’s midcentury design is available in three modalities. The original Solodome is intended for personal listening, the Solodome XL offers a little more room for a more open experience or a cozy love-seat situation, and the Solodome mini is designed with kids in mind.

Both the Solodome and Solodome XL are available in black and white, while the Solodome mini is available in black, white and pink.

Made in California and available to nationwide, the Solodome is the perfect addition to any design-fan and audiophile home. It’s certainly a conversation starter, and once you’ve actually sat inside your favorite tunes, it might be hard to put headphones on again.

Learn more about the Solodome and shop all the styles at solodome.com.