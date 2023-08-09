Sofwave Makes Waves With A Game-Changing Treatment To Reverse Visible Signs Of Aging

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

Sofwave makes waves as a game-changing treatment to reverse visible signs of aging, thanks to minimal downtime with maximum results.

For many women, sometime in their late 30s, things start to head south. On my never-ending search for the fountain of youth, several beauty editors and friends were abuzz about a new treatment that would turn your frown upside down and put a little perk back in your brows.

Sofwave delivers Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam SUPERB technology, reducing fine lines and wrinkles and lifting the eyebrows, neck and submental area in a single treatment session, regardless of season, skin type or skin color. The hype is real, as patients love that Sofwave is noninvasive, so they can have the treatment and return to their daily activities immediately. (And we mean dinner and drinks that evening shouldn’t be an issue for most.) The treatments are quick, typically lasting about 30 to 45 minutes. Sofwave’s safety profile is highly rated thanks to its integrated cooling system, Sofcool. Sofcool protects the outer layer of skin while enabling the ultrasound treatment to reach the precise depth in the dermis for the ideal outcome.

“The way that the energy is delivered, it’s strategic,” explains Manhattan-based dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Dr. Anne Chapas of UnionDerm. “We’re delivering the little cylinders of heat right below the skin and about 1.5 millimeters. And these little cylinders create collagen and elastin tissue around it, causing a directional tightening,” she says.

According to Chapas, the target age is somewhere between mid-30s and mid-50s. “I’ve seen results in as soon as two weeks in some patients. But in some patients, it can take up to eight months,” she says. “We’re starting people either one or two treatments about four to eight weeks apart.”

Natural-looking results, noninvasive and no downtime? I had to see it to believe it—and Sofwave certainly seems to be the wave of the future in terms of aging gracefully. The treatments work with the body’s natural healing process to gradually strengthen and remodel the collagen in the dermis, leading to a tighter, firmer appearance of the skin. “The nice part about it is there’s no recovery time, no matter your skin type,” adds Chapas.

Things are looking up, indeed.