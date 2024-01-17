Search Our Site

Weekly Recipe: Sloppy Khan By Khan Saab in California

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | January 17, 2024 | Food & Drink

sloppy khan by khan saab in fullerton california

Oh, the Sloppy Joe. It’s a family favorite when one just does not want to be bothered to cook an over-the-top meal. Delicious and hearty, it’s a surefire way to create something everyone will enjoy, but why not give it a little extra oomph?

At Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton, CA., chef Imran "Ali" Mookhi elevates comfort and street-food favorites into the kind of menu the Michelin Guide recommends. Today, he’s sharing his recipe for Sloppy Kahn, a Desi-take on the humble Sloppy Joe that brings even more flavor to the table, if you can believe it.

This one-pot dinner is a quick mix of ingredients worked up in a wok or big pan, then you pile it all up on a spiced slider bun and chow down. The mix of coriander, cardamom, cumin, paprika, chili, chutney and mint takes this to meaty dish to a whole new level.

Try it for yourself, and leave room for seconds.

Sloppy Khan

Ingredients:

Meat

  • 1 tsp onion seed
  • 1 tsp crushed coriander
  • 5 pods of cardamom
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp spices chutney powder
  • Mint
  • 1 oz red onion chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, sliced
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 5 roma tomato sliced
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 cup cooking oil
  • 2 oz ginger garlic paste

Seared bun

  • 1 tsp spice chutney powder
  • Slider bun

Garnishes

  • Micro cilantro
  • 1 oz red onion chopped
  • 1 jalapeño sliced

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients for meat and cook the meat in a wok.
  2. Dust some powder on a bun and toast for a bit.
  3. Top with garnishes.

Visit Khan Saab in California and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.


