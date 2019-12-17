At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Skincare-Care Spotlight With Phebe Wahl And Christy Hall

Style & Beauty Feature

Founder of Mikel Kristi skincare, Christy Hall, teamed up with Modern Luxury’s SVP of Editorial, Phebe Wahl, to answer your burning questions on all things skincare. We’ve pulled questions from our readers across the country focusing on helping your skin thrive during this stress-inducing season (and year!).

MIKEL KRISTI SKINCARE is formulated and clinically validated by experts in the field of cosmetic dermatology. Developed in arid Arizona, their products perform in even the most extreme desert conditions, promising you optimal skin anywhere life takes you.

Every person starts life with the same healthy biological skin function. Over time skin conditions develop from aging, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. Their innovative product formulations are designed to diminish the effects of these influences.

Their ingredients are globally sourced to find naturally resilient, nutrient-rich plants that aid in cell renewal and support healthy skin function. Mikel Kristi products intermix to simplify your skincare routine, making it easy to adapt to all of life’s environments.

