By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Entertainment Music

Six the Musical cast singing

Las Vegas theater experiences continue to develop with the latest historical fiction performance of Six the Musical at The Venetian and Palazzo. With a combination of both traditional viewpoints originating from the time of Henry VIII and modern day sentiments, this performance connects the past to the present for an entertaining, educational and inspiring message to viewers.

The cast consists of the lead performers and their alternates that portray the six wives of King Henry VIII. While the initial approach of the production explores the history of King Henry VIII and his six wives, the storyline reminiscences on the traditional tales and misfortunes of the wives. The ending brings the message full circle with a more modern take on female empowerment that applies to current day life.

Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour

Jasmine Forseberg brings her experience with off Broadway and regional live performances as well as her televised acting segments in Hallmark's One December Night as character Addison Reed to the stage for Six the Musical. Forseberg portrays wife Jane Seymour who died days after giving birth to her prized son hemorrhage. Forseberg hits high notes and captivates the audience with her tragic story.

Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn center

Storm Lever has formerly made appearances in theatrical productions including Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hair, Freaky Friday, Almost Famous and more. Lever portrays Anne Boleyn who was beheaded and claims to have the greatest misfortune of all the former wives.

Anna of Cleves and additional wives "Haus of Holbein" electronic dance music number

Arguably the most fun number of the entire production, "Haus of Holbein" is an upbeat European electronic dance music number that brings the audience the story of Anna of Cleves. Portrayed by Olivia Donalson, Anna of Cleves leads the number and is supported by her fellow former wives. Donalson has theatrical experience with her performances in Broadway Aladdin the Musical.

Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon center

Catherine of Aragon is played by Khaila Wilcoxon who channels Beyoncé energy to bring a powerful presence to the stage. Ample hair flips and waist winds turn up the volume as Catherine of Aragon shares her experience with the king.

Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr center

King Henry VIII was one of several husbands to Catherine Parr and Gabriela Carrillo gives life to the character with her escalating vocal pipes. She has experience from Berklee College of Music, her performance as Elsa in Frozen: Live at Disneyland, as a background vocalist for Beyoncé and more.

Group shot of cast of Six the Musical

Didi Romero’s performance as Katherine Howard is inspired by Ariana Grande and the casting could not have been a better fit. With a soft yet pop-centric vocal performance, Romero takes the stage with a tiny yet mighty magnitude. Romero has experience both on Broadway and in film with her Six the Musical involvement furthering her range.

Enjoy this theatrical experience with your niece, daughters or theatrically inclined family members and friends for a fun evening of entertainment at The Venetian Las Vegas and Palazzo. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss enlisted the talents of the music supervisor, choreographer, additional director, management and the cast to create a memorable show for modern day audiences while revisiting historical happenings. Both educational and entertaining, Six the Musical is a great outing to experience in Las Vegas.