Sisley Paris' New Fragrance Is In Full Bloom

Phebe Wahl | February 3, 2021 | Style & Beauty Migration

Sisley Paris debuts an olfactory ode to the magical and mysterious nature of the nocturnal world.



Izia La Nuit’s campaign features Sonia Vasena, niece of Isabelle d’Ornano

Sometimes in the darkness of night, the brightest stars emerge. Such is the case with Sisley Paris’ latest debut, Izia La Nuit—an intensified riff on Izia, the house’s fragrance that was first designed and created by Isabelle d’Ornano in 2017.



The new fragrance features a bottle sculpted by Bronisław Krzysztof.

The Izia bottle originally designed by Polish sculptor Bronisław Krzysztof is reimagined in a glossy black lacquer with a delicate gold film. The modern new chypre pays homage to an elusive rose that blooms in d’Ornano’s garden once a year. The fleeting fragrance of the rose blends with top notes of bergamot, mandarin and black currant mixed with sparkling middle notes of Izia rose, freesia and magnolia. Bottom notes of patchouli and labdanum are grounded with a woody vanilla to anchor the scent. The result is intense, intimate and almost dizzyingly sensuous—just as any evening worth having should be.