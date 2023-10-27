5 Shows To See In Las Vegas This Weekend

Here are five Las Vegas comedy shows and theater productions to see this weekend. Be entertained for a date night or a night out on the town with friends or family. Check out more events like concerts, parties and live sports this weekend.
Watch the new Jubilee-inspired revue with Dita Von Teese at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Oct. 27 and 28. “Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past," Von Teese mentions in this interview. The show begins at 9 p.m. at the classic Jubilee Theater.
Attend the debut of Lady Like, a modern retro burlesque show, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This cabaret-style show is best for audience members over 18 due to the naughty nature of the show.