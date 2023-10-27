5 Shows To See In Las Vegas This Weekend

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Art Entertainment List - Entertainment Music Guides

Dita Von Teese burlesque extraordinaire

Here are five Las Vegas comedy shows and theater productions to see this weekend. Be entertained for a date night or a night out on the town with friends or family. Check out more events like concerts, parties and live sports this weekend.

Dita Las Vegas : A Jubilant Revue at Horseshoe

Website | 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Watch the new Jubilee-inspired revue with Dita Von Teese at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Oct. 27 and 28. “Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past," Von Teese mentions in this interview. The show begins at 9 p.m. at the classic Jubilee Theater.

Daniel Tosh at The Mirage Las Vegas

Website | 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Laugh endlessly at the Daniel Tosh stand-up comedy show at The Mirage Las Vegas. Doors open on Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. and on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Awakening at Wynn

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Watch the moving performance at Wynn Las Vegas on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Awakening showcases theatrical excellence, awe-inspiring set design and striking costumes.

Iliza Shlesinger

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Enjoy the Iliza Shlesinger comedy show at Encore Theater on Oct. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. Cheeky jokes and humorous tales keep audiences entertained.

Lady Like at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Website | 4455 Paradise Rd.

Attend the debut of Lady Like, a modern retro burlesque show, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This cabaret-style show is best for audience members over 18 due to the naughty nature of the show.