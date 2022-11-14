How Sheryl Lowe Emboldens Women Through Jewelry

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Style & Beauty

An artist’s journey is lifelong. Just look at Sheryl Lowe, who first started making jewelry as a SoCal kid of the ‘70s. She went on to art school; worked as an in-demand makeup artist for more than 30 films (during which she met husband and actor Rob Lowe) and later shifted to interior design. But making a full circle, Lowe came back to jewelry and has been dedicated to the craft over the last decade. In between being a jewelry designer, devoted mom and wife and philanthropist, she opened up to Modern Luxury all about Sheryl Lowe jewelry.

You first started making jewelry at a young age and later went on to work in makeup and interior design. What pulled you back to jewelry?

Jewelry has always been my inner calling. As a little girl, I would put on all my mother’s jewelry just to go to the local donut shop with friends. Even before I officially started Sheryl Lowe Designs, I made jewelry for my friends, family and myself. I loved gifting special pieces that I had created and were meant to be tokens of love, protection and faith. These pieces were to be layered and stacked together creating a look of texture and movement.

We’d love to hear more about your process! How do you ensure your individualistic point of view in your designs?

I stay true to myself, true to what I believe in, who I am and what I am. I never run short of ideas because I am always so inspired by my surroundings and everything life has to offer— the beach, the mountains, music, books and travels. I am most inspired by love.

We know how important it is to you that your jewelry has a positive impact on its wearers. Why is jewelry empowering?

My pieces are designed and infused with love, inspiration and with the hopes to bring out a person’s own inner strengths, beauty and confidence and playfulness. My woman wears the jewelry; the jewelry does not wear her. The jewelry is an extension of who she really is and wants to be.

Your work is influenced by Southern California. What do you find inspiring about it and why was that important to incorporate into your jewelry?

California is and always has been my home. I grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s in the height of surf culture. If I wasn’t at school or work, I was surfing or playing on the beach in Malibu. I was reading great books and fell in love with art, poetry and photography and listening to cool music under the sun in Malibu. This will always be a source of inspiration and a major part of my collections. That is the true essence of me. My favorite California-inspired piece is our sunrise over the ocean pendant, which signifies “The happiness that life has to offer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lowe (@sheryllowejewelry)

The holidays are practically here. What’s the secret to gifting your significant other jewelry for the first time?

You can’t go wrong giving from pure content, which is giving from your heart

As 2022 wraps up, what jewelry trends can we look forward to heading into the new year?

I am completely obsessed with multi layering of mixed metals. Mixing silver and gold with diamonds and gemstones and creating symbols of love, protection, and faith. My current favorite piece is in our Faith collection and is my St. Christopher pendant.

Philanthropy has always been part of your business model. Why is paying it forward an important part of your life personally and professionally?

I have been so blessed in this life. Being of service and giving back is the definition of love to me. Individually, we can all make a difference, but together as one, we can make an even greater one.

Is there anything else important to know about Sheryl Lowe jewelry?

The true essence of the Sheryl Lowe collection is timeless, classic designs with a little edge to have fun with. These are pieces you can travel with and wear to any occasion that inspire us to be our best self and rock our beauty.

See also: See the Celebrity-Favorite Shoe That'll Add Sparkle To Your Closet