Taking his designs to different levels and mediums, street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey's trichromatic, propaganda-style pieces have a vision for action and empowerment.

In his second collaboration with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, Fairey’s design takes on a message of harmony and hope. According to the press release, the limited-time watch’s mandala emblem serves to represent the nature of time within the mind, symbolizing natural cycles of life and unity between different cultures. The concept seems more relevant now than ever.

The Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey timepiece is Hublot’s third watch in collaboration with an artist as part of its “Hublot Loves Art” program. It's their second time working with Fairey. Their most previous partnership was in collaboration with iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Engraved on the watch’s exterior is an expansion of Shepard Fairey’s mandala design. The case contains black brushed titanium, offering a metallic finish in Hublot's signature material. Fairey’s signature “Star Gear” mark is subtly engraved in the center of the watch.

True to Fairey’s style, the design beautifully mixes the ornamental symbol with an urban art form.

“I wanted to integrate the art of the mandala into the piece as, for me, this evokes the connection between the inner self and the outer world,” Fairey stated in the press release. “A powerful concept to consider when looking at a watch and thinking about time.”

An artist of many mediums, Shepard Fairey has mastered the art of the political statement. Famed for his “Obama Hope” poster, which was used for former President Barack Obama’s electoral campaign in 2008, he remains one of the loudest and most influential artists of our time. In addition to creating his renowned statement works, Fairey is a DJ, skateboarder and founder of the OBEY clothing company, a streetwear brand that is an extension of his activist work.

Fairey chose to donate some of the funds to Amnesty International, an NGO that campaigns to put an end to human rights violations. The organization’s mission falls in accordance with the watch engraving’s theme of global and cultural unity.

Get a glimpse of Hublot’s collaboration with Shepard Fairey below. See the details of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey timepiece via Hublot’s website.