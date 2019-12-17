At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie
Read More

March 16, 2021

The 17 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 19, 2021

9 Fashion Apps to Make 2021 Your Most Stylish Year Yet
Read More

March 19, 2021

Spring Forward with Beautiful Bags from Valentino
Read More

March 18, 2021

The 10 Best Fashion Documentaries to Watch in 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Hublot and Shepard Fairey Launch Second Luxury Timepiece Collab

Nilam Mukherjee | March 23, 2021 |

Hublot Shepard Fairey collaboration

Taking his designs to different levels and mediums, street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey's trichromatic, propaganda-style pieces have a vision for action and empowerment.

In his second collaboration with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, Fairey’s design takes on a message of harmony and hope. According to the press release, the limited-time watch’s mandala emblem serves to represent the nature of time within the mind, symbolizing natural cycles of life and unity between different cultures. The concept seems more relevant now than ever.

The Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey timepiece is Hublot’s third watch in collaboration with an artist as part of its “Hublot Loves Art” program. It's their second time working with Fairey. Their most previous partnership was in collaboration with iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

See also: Takashi Murakami and Hublot's Limited Edition Watch Blends Pop With Luxury

Engraved on the watch’s exterior is an expansion of Shepard Fairey’s mandala design. The case contains black brushed titanium, offering a metallic finish in Hublot's signature material. Fairey’s signature “Star Gear” mark is subtly engraved in the center of the watch.

True to Fairey’s style, the design beautifully mixes the ornamental symbol with an urban art form.

“I wanted to integrate the art of the mandala into the piece as, for me, this evokes the connection between the inner self and the outer world,” Fairey stated in the press release. “A powerful concept to consider when looking at a watch and thinking about time.”

An artist of many mediums, Shepard Fairey has mastered the art of the political statement. Famed for his “Obama Hope” poster, which was used for former President Barack Obama’s electoral campaign in 2008, he remains one of the loudest and most influential artists of our time. In addition to creating his renowned statement works, Fairey is a DJ, skateboarder and founder of the OBEY clothing company, a streetwear brand that is an extension of his activist work.

See also: Race Through Time With This Porsche X TAG Heuer Timepiece

Fairey chose to donate some of the funds to Amnesty International, an NGO that campaigns to put an end to human rights violations. The organization’s mission falls in accordance with the watch engraving’s theme of global and cultural unity.

Get a glimpse of Hublot’s collaboration with Shepard Fairey below. See the details of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey timepiece via Hublot’s website.

Hublot Shepard Fairey watch collaboration

Hublot Shepard Fairey watch collaboration close up

Shepard Fairey in his studio wearing Hublot watch collaboration

Tags: watches hublot web-og shepard fairey

Photography by: Courtesy Hublot

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: