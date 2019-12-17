By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 22, 2021 |

Credit car arbitrage isn't so scary, and it can turn you into a very rich person easier than might you think.



Owner and CEO of Credit 101, Shawn Sharma.

It only takes a second or two scrolling on social media to see just how many wannabe millionaires exist on the various platforms. It seems everyone wants to get rich and famous, but how many of those people even know their own credit score? The game changers also understand that the key to longevity is the core goal to provide value to others. Since so few people rise to the top, it makes sense to study those who have. Shawn Sharma, a successful entrepreneur, influencer, and investor, is one of those people we should all keep a close eye on. He started out in poverty and is now rich by anyone’s standards, earning an easy seven figures annually.

Sharma did not start out wealthy or inherit a fortune from a rich aunt. On the contrary, he grew up in a trailer park, struggling for basic needs, the son of immigrant parents who had a string of bad luck in the US. Many of Sharma’s friends never even finished high school. However, Sharma’s parents were highly educated, his father, a doctor, and his mother, a college professor. When a medical accident, along with ailing health and mounting responsibilities, took precedence over education, his parents’ American dream was put to rest. It was then that Sharma took action to pursue the American dream for them.

Sharma never lacked a hunger for education and a willingness to work harder than his peers, despite what else he may have grown up without. He worked hard in high school, earning a full ride to an elite Math and Sciences boarding school, eventually graduating from Cornell University. When Sharma’s father passed away during his final year at Cornell, he stepped in to help his family. During this time off school, Sharma seized the opportunity to learn all he could about the hidden wealth in credit card arbitrage, soon creating an income stream of $3,000 a day. He took the skills he honed and created Credit 101, a company that helps clients improve their credit scores and benefit from credit and travel legal hacking benefits.

Sharma has since created over twenty other businesses. But it is Credit 101 that helps thousands of people to legally take advantage of credit cards and travel offers, such as bonuses, rewards, cash-back, and more. Sharma teaches his clients how to change their credit scores, understand why their FICO score is so critical, and access credit lines to fund businesses. “I created Credit 101 to teach others who are down-on-their-luck financially, or maybe just don’t know much about the importance of credit, to discover the freedom that can only come from gaining control over your finances,” he says.

While many people take the path of least resistance, i.e., complaining about their circumstances or rotten “luck,” Sharma hones in on those who want to improve their station in life proactively. Sharma teaches clients about the benefits of paying credit cards before their statement closes to save thousands over time in interest. He says, “It is 100% legal to accrue miles, cash-back,