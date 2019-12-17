At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie
Read More

March 16, 2021

The 17 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 19, 2021

9 Fashion Apps to Make 2021 Your Most Stylish Year Yet
Read More

March 19, 2021

Spring Forward with Beautiful Bags from Valentino
Read More

March 18, 2021

The 10 Best Fashion Documentaries to Watch in 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

How Credit Arbitrage Made Shawn Sharma a Multi-Millionaire

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 22, 2021 |

Credit car arbitrage isn't so scary, and it can turn you into a very rich person easier than might you think.

12_VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Shawn_Sharma.jpeg
Owner and CEO of Credit 101, Shawn Sharma.

It only takes a second or two scrolling on social media to see just how many wannabe millionaires exist on the various platforms. It seems everyone wants to get rich and famous, but how many of those people even know their own credit score? The game changers also understand that the key to longevity is the core goal to provide value to others. Since so few people rise to the top, it makes sense to study those who have. Shawn Sharma, a successful entrepreneur, influencer, and investor, is one of those people we should all keep a close eye on. He started out in poverty and is now rich by anyone’s standards, earning an easy seven figures annually.

Sharma did not start out wealthy or inherit a fortune from a rich aunt. On the contrary, he grew up in a trailer park, struggling for basic needs, the son of immigrant parents who had a string of bad luck in the US. Many of Sharma’s friends never even finished high school. However, Sharma’s parents were highly educated, his father, a doctor, and his mother, a college professor. When a medical accident, along with ailing health and mounting responsibilities, took precedence over education, his parents’ American dream was put to rest. It was then that Sharma took action to pursue the American dream for them.

Sharma never lacked a hunger for education and a willingness to work harder than his peers, despite what else he may have grown up without. He worked hard in high school, earning a full ride to an elite Math and Sciences boarding school, eventually graduating from Cornell University. When Sharma’s father passed away during his final year at Cornell, he stepped in to help his family. During this time off school, Sharma seized the opportunity to learn all he could about the hidden wealth in credit card arbitrage, soon creating an income stream of $3,000 a day. He took the skills he honed and created Credit 101, a company that helps clients improve their credit scores and benefit from credit and travel legal hacking benefits.

Sharma has since created over twenty other businesses. But it is Credit 101 that helps thousands of people to legally take advantage of credit cards and travel offers, such as bonuses, rewards, cash-back, and more. Sharma teaches his clients how to change their credit scores, understand why their FICO score is so critical, and access credit lines to fund businesses. “I created Credit 101 to teach others who are down-on-their-luck financially, or maybe just don’t know much about the importance of credit, to discover the freedom that can only come from gaining control over your finances,” he says.

While many people take the path of least resistance, i.e., complaining about their circumstances or rotten “luck,” Sharma hones in on those who want to improve their station in life proactively. Sharma teaches clients about the benefits of paying credit cards before their statement closes to save thousands over time in interest. He says, “It is 100% legal to accrue miles, cash-back,

Tags:

Photography by: Photos courtesy of Shawn Sharma.

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: