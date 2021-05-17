Exclusive! Shane Currey On His Definition Of Success, Future Plans & More

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

When it comes to high-stakes investments, trust becomes invaluable. Whether it is in a promising start-up, real estate projects, or market investments, one name stands out as the expert. With over 14 years of experience in the field, financial wizard Shane Currey has an unbeatable track record. Here, he talks about taking risks, his personal investment philosophies, and future aspirations.

Success for Shane Currey meant being able to prove himself time and time again. His isn’t the case of some lucky flukes. His portfolio is a diverse collection of ventures, with an average of over 2000% in the last decade. He goes by as a strict angel investor and mentor. However, his approach is diverse, with more than ten successful start-ups under his belt. “I invest in the team more than the business concept, and it has always paid off,” he elucidates.

The one trait that separates Shane from the crowd is his innate ability to recognize and accelerate growth in projects. Whether it is as a personal endeavor or for clients, the capital returns on his investments skyrocket thanks to his hands-on approach. “The art of finding value in unexpected corners of an industry is rare, and I have managed to achieve 100% return for almost all assets I have laid trust in,” he says.

Today, he enjoys the position as one of the most successful people in the field, and he is just getting started. His plans include funds for both angel investments as well as real estate development. “After many years of practice, I have the confidence to take risks using my clients’ money as well as my own. I want to utilize my tried-and-tested strategies to operate a practice that guarantees high returns for all investors,” Shane Currey concludes.