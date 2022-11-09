See Shakira And Burna Boy Deck The Halls In Burberry's 2022 Holiday Campaign

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays; and for Shakira and Burna Boy, that means decking the halls—and themselves—in Burberry from head to mistletoe.

The legendary British fashion brand brought its Check out and a few new tricks for a new holiday campaign that features the superstar musicians front and center, getting everything ready for the merriest season of them all.

See also: Watch Cher Go Full Superhero For Balmain

Dubbed “The Night Before,” it’s a festive celebration of all the class and coziness of the holidays. Burberry tapped fashion director Torso to put the campaign film together. The result? A chic and modern take on all the classic moments of holiday preparation.

We see Burna Boy gathering presents in the snow, Shakira setting (well, actually stepping on) the table, and so much more, all while covered in seasonal Burberry swag.

This season’s Burberry collection includes lots of the classic Burberry Check, as well as eye-catching crystals, shimmering accessories and head-turning silhouettes. Duffle coats and car coats come in browns and beiges, while the Equestrian Knight Design wows in the form of crystals splayed across a tulle gown. Classic menswear suits are also on display in jacquard-woven fabrics with Equestrian Knight Designs of their own.

Shakira and Burna Boy do a fabulous job of modeling the wears, proving that you don’t need an ugly sweater to be the best dressed at the holiday party. You don’t have to wear black angel wings like Burna Boy, but if you do, we wouldn’t blame you. He definitely makes it look good!

When they’re not walking runways, the Colombian and Nigerian singers are making huge moves on the international charts. Shakira is reportedly at work on her 12th studio album, although not too many details are now known.

Burna Boy likewise released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, in July of this year, and will complete a run of shows in Europe before the end of 2022.

See more from the 2022 Burberry holiday campaign with Shakira and Burna Boy below, then shop the looks for your own seasonal soirees at us.burberry.com.