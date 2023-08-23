How To Spend Your September in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature



See actor Hayden Tee as Inspector Javert in Les Misérables at The Smith Center Sept. 12 to 17.

SEPTEMBER

9/1-2

Drake

Four-time Grammy Award winner Drake will be joined by 21 Savage during this anticipated two-night stop on his It’s a Blur Tour. 8PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

9/6-9

Van Morrison

“Brown Eyed Girl” will be your September anthem after a night at Planet Hollywood with rock legend Van Morrison. With timeless hits like “Domino” and “Wild Night,” these three Sin City shows are a must this fall. 8PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com

9/7-9

Viva St. Jude

Join St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a weekend of altruism and activities at Viva St. Jude. Guests can anticipate a 144-person golf tournament at The Revere Golf Club followed by a stellar soiree and poker tournament at Resorts World Las Vegas. Multiple locations, stjude.org/vivastjude

9/8

Jonas Brothers

It’s hard not to be a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers, who will bring The Tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena. The career-reflecting show will leave fans “Burnin’ Up” for more, and a second date is on deck Oct. 27 for those who can’t make the September engagement. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.com

9/9

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 37th Annual Black & White Party

Hosted by Perez Hilton and Norma Llyaman, this annual event raises funds for Southern Nevadans living with HIV/AIDS. Expect performances and appearances by Penn & Teller, Chippendales and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, among others, during this black-and-whitethemed soiree. 8PM, Palms Soak Pool and Kaos Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort, afanlv.org



Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran will head to Allegiant Stadium Sept. 9.

9/9

Ed Sheeran

Special guests Russ and Maisie Peters will hit the Allegiant Stadium stage in support of fourtime Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran. Join 65,000 fellow fans in celebrating Sheeran’s return to Las Vegas by singing hits from his six studio albums. 6PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

9/12-17

Les Misérables

Immerse yourself in a touching tale of love, passion and redemption as this Tony Award-winning favorite lights up the stage at The Smith Center for a limited time. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

9/13

Maluma

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma will add some spice to Sin City as he gets concertgoers moving to “Coco Loco” and “Mojando Asientos” during this performance on his Don Juan Tour. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

9/14-15

Taylor Tomlinson

Enjoy two stellar nights of comedy as Netflix sensation, podcast host and witty wonder woman Taylor Tomlinson heads to the Encore Theater stage. 7:30PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

9/15-16

Ray Romano and Brian Regan

Comedic legends Ray Romano and Brian Regan will team up for two laugh-out-loud shows at The Mirage Theatre. 10PM, The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, hardrockhotelcasinolasvegas.com

9/22

Tea, Trends and Tranquility

For the 24th year, this elegant fundraiser will support Help of Southern Nevada in its mission to uplift at-risk community members. Expect freshly brewed Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf beverages, psychic readings by Mystic Mona, a raffle and silent auction, and a fashion show presented by Macy’s. 2:30PM, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, helpsonv.org

9/22-23

Steve Martin and Martin Short

During two hysterical shows, the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short will fill the Encore Theater for a show teeming with relentless roasts and jokes. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com





Life Is Beautiful returns to Downtown Las Vegas Sept. 22 to 24

9/22-24

Life Is Beautiful

This electric festival brings together big names in music, comedy and cuisine for three days of world-class entertainment and fun. This year’s headliners include The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza, among others. Downtown Las Vegas, lifeisbeautiful.com

9/24

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Don black and silver and cheer on the home team as the Las Vegas Raiders go head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first local game of the season. Let the tailgate parties begin! 5:20PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

9/28

Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance

Three-time Emmy Award winner Derek Hough will take fans through a series of dazzling dance numbers during this new show that features ballroom, tap, salsa and hip-hop moves from the Dancing with the Stars favorite. 7PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palm Casino Resort, palms.com

9/29-30

Ali Wong

Fresh off the success of Netflix smash Beef, the snarky Ali Wong takes the Encore Theater stage by storm with her unique blend of razor-sharp wit and fearless storytelling. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com