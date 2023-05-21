What To Expect From Sebastian Maniscalco's Vegas Residency May 27 and 28

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature

As he gears up for the release of his feature film About My Father, out May 26, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco sounds off on sharing the screen with Robert De Niro and his ongoing residency at Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), where he’ll take the stage May 27 and 28. Listen in.

Your star continues to rise with so many incredible accomplishments, from award-winning movies to podcasts and more. What excites you most about the upcoming release of your most personal film to date, About My Father? What gives me the most joy about this film is that my parents are going to be able to see it in the movie theater. The movie is a love letter to my father and our relationship, as our history is the focal point of my stand-up comedy. Although I talk a lot about my father in my stand-up, I wanted to show more colors of our relationship in a more intimate way, and I thought a movie would be a great place to explore that. Austin Earl, who is my writing partner, really did a fantastic job. He was instrumental in bringing the story to life.

We last saw you share the screen with Robert De Niro in the Academy Award-winning film The Irishman. Why was he the right actor for the role of your father? Obviously, we all know Robert De Niro from his dramatic roles in The Godfather and Casino, however, I think his comedic roles in AnalyzeThis and Meet The Parents are equally as good. He has an unbelievable talent for comedic timing, and I thought he would really bring my father's personality to life. Robert hung out with my father in Oklahoma to study his mannerisms, and then again on the set of the movie during the salon scene. De Niro wanted to know how to properly do a dye job and my dad was there every step of the way.

While your acting ventures have brought you great success, most of us know you first as a comedian. How has your partnership with Wynn changed your career? When Wynn Las Vegas was first built back in 2004, I was performing across the street at the Stardust, opening up for Andrew Dice Clay in the Wayne Newton Ballroom. I would often take walks along the Strip and walk past the Wynn and dream of performing at the hotel. I believe if The Rat Pack were alive today, Wynn is where they would have their residency. I enjoy performing there because the room is small and intimate and you really get a cross-section of people from all walks of life. It's also nice because it’s in close proximity to where I live in Los Angeles. It really has provided me with the convenience of doing what I love to do and also being close to my family.

What do you enjoy most about performing in Las Vegas? I love Vegas because it has an energy like no other city. The people that come to this show are there for a good time. I also like the history of Las Vegas, how it started, as well as how Las Vegas has grown as a city. It's a really exciting time to be part of the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas with the city hosting Formula One and the Super Bowl, and having a professional sports team as part of the community.

When you're not on stage in Vegas, where would we find you? My two favorite restaurants in Las Vegas are Carbone and Estiatorio Milos. I love the pasta at Carbone, and you can't go wrong with the zucchini tower and branzino at Milos. You can also catch me golfing 18 holes at the beautiful Wynn Golf Club, which is conveniently located right behind the hotel.

What's next for you? I am currently working on a show for HBO Max entitled How to Be a Bookie, which was created and written by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bacay.

If you weren't a comedian, what would you be doing? I would be the general manager of Wynn Las Vegas.

What would people be most surprised to learn about you? That I can dance.