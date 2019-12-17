At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook
April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

April 8, 2021

See Berluti's FW 21/22 Collection: 'Living Together Apart'
April 8, 2021

Zac Sheaffer's Zamage Clothing Is Your One-Stop Destination for the Latest Trends in Fashion
April 8, 2021

Panerai's Newest Watch Changes With Time
Sean McCarthy Stresses on the Importance of Good Mentorship for Success in Any Field

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021

Mentors. They have been there, done that, and have experienced it all. Yet, a large number of entrepreneurs initiate their businesses without a mentor. In an era of instant success, it is not surprising to see a woeful number of young entrepreneurs searching for a cofounder but not a mentor. Sean McCarthy, a successful entrepreneur, talks about the importance of having a good mentor for success in any area. Let’s delve.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Sean_McCarthy.jpg

Sean points to the fact that most tycoons have had mentors. For example, Steve Jobs mentored Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Campbell mentored Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Page. Warren Buffet mentored Bill Gates. Sean shares, “Mentors have experience and experience is everything. Mentees can draw from this year's worth of experience pool and learn and apply crucial aspects of success in a few weeks!” Experience is the most important and perhaps the priciest asset. And mentors are loaded with it. What about books? Well, there is only so much one can grasp about someone’s experience from books. Besides, it is the unspoken truth (or the secrets to success) that most authors often do not feel comfortable or articulate enough to reveal about themselves in tomes. Reasons can vary from being too personal to too intimate to too long and complicated. Getting to know these things and how the mentors dealt with challenges on their path to success can greatly help an inexperienced entrepreneur's career.

Founder of McCarthy Hospitality Group, Sean McCarthy has created a unique company which specializes in four main verticals: nightlife, social media management, technology, and last but not least, marketing. He credits his success to the habit of constantly reaching out to fellow entrepreneurs and his employees as mentors and bouncing his ideas off of them (rather than keeping them discreet) for feedback. He recommends entrepreneurs discuss their ideas with people and use the feedback to better them.


