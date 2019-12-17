At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

Food & Drink

April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring
April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle

Home & Real Estate

April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List
April 5, 2021

Designer Jake Arnold's New Platform Is Changing The Interiors Game

Style & Beauty

April 7, 2021

Christie's Brings Watch Auctions Online for Spring 2021
April 7, 2021

5 Fabulous Spring Fragrances to Celebrate the Season
April 6, 2021

8 Jewelry Podcasts That Make the Perfect Playlist Accessory
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Scotty Huss Shares 5 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs to Emulate His Success

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 6, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Aspiring to be an entrepreneur but do not know where to begin or how to put your ideas into work? Scotty Huss shares 5 tips on how to emulate his success as an entrepreneur.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Scotty_Huss.jpeg

Scotty Huss is a 23-year-old Florida-born and based business owner, who also works in network marketing and real estate. Scotty has grown his business and diverse career paths over the years through his entrepreneurial mindset.

Scotty states that he did not want to be like everyone else and likes to stand out from the crowd. Yet, he is a very humble young businessman. He believes anything is possible if you put your mind to it and believe in yourself. That clearly is true as Scotty created his career and business off of his own back.

The go-getter mindset has helped Scotty eventually achieve anything that he set his mind to. For instance, before becoming a business owner, Scotty had hit rock bottom and was admitted into a mental hospital. Whilst there, he envisioned his life to be successful and to get out of the mess he had put himself in. He knew it was time for a change and only he could make that happen.

Scotty never asked for financial help from others to fund his ideas. Instead, he slowly grew his ideas, and with the money he made, he put it back into the business to grow and expand.

This mindset is what he encourages others to also harbour. The self-made millionaire is extraordinarily fond of the idea that believing in yourself can help you achieve your goals. He loves to impact lives and teach people the power of self-belief and leadership.

So, his five tips are:
• Believe in yourself
• Finance your own business
• Work hard
• Make your dream a reality
• Stand out from the crowd  

To believe in yourself is not easy, but if you want to take a career path unlike anyone else, the best way is to build your own business and income. Learn to dream bigger than the average person and foresee a successful career for yourself, as Scotty did, and notice how much your mindset changes for the good of your business and your entrepreneurial ideas.


