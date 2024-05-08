Sarah Sherman Samuels Dishes Her Favorite Picks From Her Outdoor Furniture Collection

By Laura Eckstein Jones By Laura Eckstein Jones | | Home & Real Estate, People, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Collections, HBCM Profiles, HBCM Spotlight,

Sarah Sherman Samuels' first outdoor furniture collection with Lulu and Georgia brings a dash of personality and a collected-over-time feel to a sometimes staid category.



Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel

“I often design functional pieces to fill a specific need, but I also design with a lot of emotion,” says Sarah Sherman Samuel (sarahshermansamuel.com), who collaborated with Lulu and Georgia (luluandgeorgia.com) on her newly released outdoor collection. “Nostalgia has a big place in my work, as does the pursuit of originality. I take inspiration from classic design materials but bring new silhouettes and shapes to them.” Ranging from sofas and tables to accent chairs, rugs and tabletop, the thoughtfully designed collection incorporates various materials (all weather wicker, solid teak, iron) in innovative ways and works just as well inside as it does outdoors. “I played with form, shape and exaggerated volume to bring personality to a category where box-shaped furniture is the norm,” she shares. As for her favorites, Sherman Samuel names the Marisol chaise, the Abbot dining chairs and the tabletop—all items she’s incorporated into her own home. “With the variety of materials and forms, it’s easy to work a piece or two [in],” she notes. “I’ve designed it so you could also furnish an entire space and not look too matchy-matchy.” Here, Sherman Samuel shares the outdoor living essentials she reaches for throughout the summer and beyond.

“[This is] the perfect throw to curl up in on cool summer nights. So soft!” Lulu and Georgia Jaffe indoor- outdoor throw in natural

"A hammock has always been a summer staple for me. It's my favorite place to escape with a book." Sarah Sherman Samuel for Lulu and Georgia Levata hammock

“This chair is so comfortable! Bring it inside to the living room or next to a bed as an accent chair.” Sarah Sherman Samuel for Lulu and Georgia Marisol indoor-outdoor chair “I love how deep this sofa is. [It’s] perfect for afternoon naps after swimming in the pool.” Sarah Sherman Samuel for Lulu and Georgia Peggy indoor-outdoor sofa