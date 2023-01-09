Salvatore Ferragamo Expands Its Las Vegas Boutique

By Andrea Bennett By Andrea Bennett | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty



Ferragamo has nearly doubled its size at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Ferragamo adds a floor to show off its invigorated classicism at Grand Canal Shoppes.

The fashion house of Salvatore Ferragamo, synonymous with impeccable tailoring and formally classic themes, is bringing in the fun for autumn/ winter 2022, with nary a bow in sight. Think free-spirited sneakers with rainbow soles, all-terrain and combat shoes, and bags with oversize chains. Design director Guillaume Meilland has the classic brand straying from formal constraints into a more modern vibe, with gender-fluid looks that can be worn in multiple ways. You’ll find the icons, to be sure, but reinvented in new textures and sizes. And if you think the rainbow shoe is a wild departure for the brand, think again: Ferragamo debuted a gold nappa sandal with a wild rainbow wedge for Judy Garland—in 1938. The Ferragamo store at Grand Canal Shoppes recently expanded to a two-level location so shoppers can discover the whole range of the iconic house. grandcanalshoppes.com