By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

Saint Laurent takes a walk on the softer side.

Saint Lauren by Anthony Vaccarello Le 5 à 7 Supple small padded shoulder bag in lambskin leather

Saint Laurent, a house known for its history of Left Bank cool and razor-sharp runways, offers two of the most necessary bags this spring. First up, Le 5 à 7 Supple is introduced as a smaller, padded version of the 5 à 7 with all of the original hallmarks in a newer, softer shape with the infamous Cassandra clasp and a shoulder strap to fit your needs. Available in the softest black lambskin leather, this immediate icon will last far into your fashionable future. For those who can’t seem to make up their mind, the Cabas, the “it” bag seen on every “it” girl, has morphed into the Bea. This time, she is softer with the de rigueur contemporary feel, a roomy interior and the ever-important internal lace-up strings to fold in the sides of the bag. Whichever you choose, and wherever you go, the call of Paris and chic days and nights are sure to follow.



Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Bea tote in grained leather