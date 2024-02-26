Here Are The 2024 SAG Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | February 26, 2024 | Culture, Awards,
On Feb. 24, the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of winners.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us (WINNER)
The Mandalorian
See also: Here Are The 2024 BAFTA Award Winners
Photography by: John Salangsang/BFA.com