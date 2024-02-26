Here Are The 2024 SAG Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, Awards,

On Feb. 24, the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of winners.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us (WINNER)

The Mandalorian

