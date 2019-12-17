Ross Franklin Shares Insight on How to Build a Successful Franchise

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 5, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Good health has never been more important than it is right now. We have all become hyper aware of what we put in our bodies and how it affects us. In such a health conscious climate, juice and smoothie companies have never been more popular. This is good news for Pure Green and why this American brand has been hailed as one of the fastest-growing franchises globally.

Founded by CEO Ross Franklin in 2014, Pure Green does exactly what it says on the packaging, to deliver up to five pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables, all loaded with vitamins and minerals in one handy-sized drink.

That’s a lot of goodness for both your dollar and your body. It’s also why Pure Green franchises have been popping up all over the United States to keep up with the demand for the super drink loved by millions for its health properties, feel-good vitality, and optimal nutrition.

“The Pure Green story began with a few brick-and-mortar stores in New York City,” Ross explained. “Our mission was simple, to build healthier communities and connect people with nutrient-rich and delicious products that would make them feel on top of the world and capable of taking on anything.”

Ross added, “It must have worked because word soon got around, and the brand just skyrocketed. Before we knew it, everyone from professional athletes to health-conscious celebrities was extolling its virtues, and we focused on expanding our operations.”

That expansion led to Pure Green growing into an omni-channel business with a national franchise division and wholesale division. The brand offers some of the lowest start-up costs for individuals looking to open their own Pure Green location. Pure Green’s operations scale eliminates the hassle of juice production and distribution for anyone looking to take on a franchise. It’s a perfect recipe for success and the reason why Ross has scaled the Pure Green franchise into a market leader across the US.

“We do not require franchisees to be hands-on operators, and as a company, we offer everything from first-class training, support, and even the recruitment of managers. It’s a system that works well and why we currently have 300 applicants waiting to set up a Pure Green franchise,” Ross explained.

As someone who founded Pure Green to help build healthier and more health aware communities across the globe and encourage people to tap into their latent entrepreneurial spirit, Ross couldn’t be happier with the way things are progressing.

The CEO explained, “health and well-being are behind everything we do. Our ethos is one of positivity and building for a brighter and better future. With every Pure Green franchise that is opened, our dream and vision are given new and fuller clarity. Who could ask for anything more than that?”