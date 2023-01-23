Five-Star California Hotel To Provide Guests With Luxury Electric Vehicles From Lucid

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Lifestyle

What’s better than a luxury getaway? An electric getaway car!

Rosewood Sand Hill, a five-star luxury hotel in Menlo Park, CA.; has partnered with luxury electric car company Lucid Motors to provide its guests with access to high-end electric vehicles as part of their stay.

Available exclusively to guests, this complimentary opportunity allows vacationers to either test drive or ride in the Lucid Air, the brand’s first EV.

See also: 6 Extraordinary Ecotourism Destinations To Spice Up Your Bucket List

If guests so choose, they can drive the vehicle through the Northern Californian landscape, according to the hotel’s website. As per the partnership, Lucid will provide various models of the Air, such as the Touring which gets an estimated range of 425 miles and packs in 620 horsepower.

“Sustainable travel without sacrificing style or comfort has increasingly become an important must-have for our guests as they explore Northern California,” says Philip Meyer, managing director of Rosewood Sand Hill, in a press release. “Lucid’s California-inspired design along with incredible horsepower and unrivaled range make it the perfect choice for our property, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our guests this luxury amenity.”

Lucid owners who stay at the Rosewood Sand Hill will receive exclusive benefits, including a package of suite upgrades (depending on availability), a $100 hotel credit, and a bottle of regionally-made wine.

Rosewood Sand Hill is a luxury hotel that spans 16 acres near the Santa Cruz Mountains. Coined an “urban retreat,” it aims to provide visitors with Northern Californian charm. With open green spaces, large swimming pools, breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range and cozy villas, the resort seems to do just that.

Rosewood Sand Hill consists of 121 guest rooms, with 31 suites that measure up to more than 2,000 square feet. Its models include 2-bedroom villas, luxury suites and junior suites, all of which come with private terraces that offer spectacular views.

Dining opportunities boast elegance and regionally-curated ingredients. Guests can round-out their stay with a full-service spa, cycling amenities, access to the Stanford Golf Course, beautiful hiking trails, opportunities to visit the Filoli community cultural center), a fitness center and a salon.

Lucid Motors pitches its mission to inspire “the adoption of sustainable energy” through experience-centered luxury electric vehicles. The Silicon Valley-based company focuses on sustainability by pushing for EV innovation with “responsible use” of natural resources.

The company exclusively uses sustainably-harvested wood, textiles that require minimal dyes and a responsibility code of conduct for suppliers.

The Lucid Air luxury sedan earned the title of “2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year, with its 516 miles of range and more than 1,200 horsepower. In addition to the Air and Touring, Lucid sells a Grand Touring with up to 516 miles of range and 1,050 horsepower.

Lucid will also be coming out with a new make in 2024 called the Gravity, the company’s first SUV with room to seat seven adults and cargo. The waitlist is currently open for registration.

There’s no waiting to get into the cockpit of one of these fine Air vehicles, though, as long as you book a stay at the Rosewood Sand Hill.

To learn more about the exclusive partnership and plan a future stay, visit rosewoodhotels.com.