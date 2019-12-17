Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek reaches a new level of sophistication as it unveils its recently updated environs this fall.
The Mansion Suite at Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Nestled in the tony, tree-lined Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek enters its 40th year with a redesign that enhances the quiet, bespoke elegance of the iconic property. In partnership with lauded interior designer Thomas Pheasant, the result is a classic aesthetic that embraces modern amenities yet retains the historical nature of the circa 1925 mansion estate.
The classic pinky-peach stucco— appropriately dubbed Mansion Peach— remains, as does the awning leading into the hotel. Greet Duncan, the resident Russian blue cat, on entrance and step through French doors into the 32-foot-high rotunda featuring a handcarved plaster dome ceiling inspired by the decorative columns of the original estate, with a whimsical leaflike design cascading down. Awash in light, this welcoming space evokes the very essence of Turtle Creek.
A soaking tub in the bathroom of the Turtle Creek Suite
At the heart of the hotel—and a favorite haunt of Dallas socialites, celebrities and the occasional former president—the Mansion Restaurant and Bar are the places to see and be seen. Guests enjoy live entertainment in the cozy bar before savoring the distinctive cuisine of chef Sebastien Archambault in the restaurant. Don’t skip on the tortilla soup, a longtime Mansion favorite.
Guest rooms and suites have also been updated, resulting in warm, inviting spaces. The original room doors are recessed in an alcove and still bear the room number plaques, a nod to old-school charm. Suites are spacious, with guest powder rooms located off the entry, surprisingly large and well-appointed with marble and brass fixtures. In the sitting rooms, linger at the small table set for two with a complimentary seasonal snack.
A bedroom as seen in the Manor and Estate Suites
The Thomas Pheasant-designed suites brilliantly use a color palette of purples, greens, terra cotta and blues mixed with cream and beige neutral tones to create an enveloping sense of calm. The detail here is in the use of layered textures: soundproof, padded damask panels on the walls between the sitting rooms and bedrooms, as well as behind the bed; a trellis-patterned carpet; two sets of mirrored French doors separating the sitting room from the bedroom; mirrored walls and rich mahogany millwork; sumptuous drapes and delicate sheers framing the Palladian French doors, which are nestled between floor-to-ceiling mirror-backed bookshelves, that lead onto the petite balcony. Elsewhere, black- and-white photographs highlighting the architectural details of the property adorn the walls, along with large pieces of modern art to complete the room.
Emblematic of the Rosewood brand, the amenities, including Rivolta Carmignani linens dressing the beds, count only the best. The closets are equally generous, and in the suites, bathrooms are a study in serenity, with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, separate water closet and a free- standing soaking tub complete with a crystal jar of aromatic bath salts.
The cozy dining area of the penthouse
The team at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is top- notch—professional, friendly and attentive to the needs of guests. And the pampering wellness services are no different, offering a variety of massages and, upon request, in- room massages may be arranged. The Mediterranean-style pool pavilion provides yet another mode of relaxation as guests kick back with a refreshing drink.
As hotels across the world adjust to increased health and safety practices, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has implemented its Commitment to Care program, a global health and safety initiative that offers heightened standards for hygiene and cleanliness in every aspect of the property.
Photography by: Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek