At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 11, 2020

Modern Men of Las Vegas
Read More

October 6, 2020

'Emily in Paris' Star's Top 8 Paris Picks
Read More

September 21, 2020

Ethan Hawke Brings Abolitionist John Brown To Life In ‘The Good Lord Bird'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 19, 2020

Garden Of Flavor's Lisa Reed Talks Gardening, Superfoods And Beauty Elixirs
Read More

October 7, 2020

Clase Azul Releases A Tequila Inspired By The Day of the Dead
Read More

September 2, 2020

Cincoro Tequila Masters Craft And Flavor

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection
Read More

September 30, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address
Read More

September 11, 2020

ASID Announces First Ever Virtual Conference

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 16, 2020

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection
Read More

October 13, 2020

8 Outdoorsy Men's Ensembles Fitting For Fall
Read More

October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rosewood Mansion On Turtle Creek Brings A Luxe Redesign To Dallas

Patti Dickey | October 20, 2020 | Lifestyle

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek reaches a new level of sophistication as it unveils its recently updated environs this fall.

The Rosewood Mansion Suite on Turtle CreekThe Mansion Suite at Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Nestled in the tony, tree-lined Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek enters its 40th year with a redesign that enhances the quiet, bespoke elegance of the iconic property. In partnership with lauded interior designer Thomas Pheasant, the result is a classic aesthetic that embraces modern amenities yet retains the historical nature of the circa 1925 mansion estate.

The classic pinky-peach stucco— appropriately dubbed Mansion Peach— remains, as does the awning leading into the hotel. Greet Duncan, the resident Russian blue cat, on entrance and step through French doors into the 32-foot-high rotunda featuring a handcarved plaster dome ceiling inspired by the decorative columns of the original estate, with a whimsical leaflike design cascading down. Awash in light, this welcoming space evokes the very essence of Turtle Creek.

Turtle Creek Suite BathroomA soaking tub in the bathroom of the Turtle Creek Suite

At the heart of the hotel—and a favorite haunt of Dallas socialites, celebrities and the occasional former president—the Mansion Restaurant and Bar are the places to see and be seen. Guests enjoy live entertainment in the cozy bar before savoring the distinctive cuisine of chef Sebastien Archambault in the restaurant. Don’t skip on the tortilla soup, a longtime Mansion favorite.

Guest rooms and suites have also been updated, resulting in warm, inviting spaces. The original room doors are recessed in an alcove and still bear the room number plaques, a nod to old-school charm. Suites are spacious, with guest powder rooms located off the entry, surprisingly large and well-appointed with marble and brass fixtures. In the sitting rooms, linger at the small table set for two with a complimentary seasonal snack.

Turtle Creek BedroomA bedroom as seen in the Manor and Estate Suites

The Thomas Pheasant-designed suites brilliantly use a color palette of purples, greens, terra cotta and blues mixed with cream and beige neutral tones to create an enveloping sense of calm. The detail here is in the use of layered textures: soundproof, padded damask panels on the walls between the sitting rooms and bedrooms, as well as behind the bed; a trellis-patterned carpet; two sets of mirrored French doors separating the sitting room from the bedroom; mirrored walls and rich mahogany millwork; sumptuous drapes and delicate sheers framing the Palladian French doors, which are nestled between floor-to-ceiling mirror-backed bookshelves, that lead onto the petite balcony. Elsewhere, black- and-white photographs highlighting the architectural details of the property adorn the walls, along with large pieces of modern art to complete the room.

Emblematic of the Rosewood brand, the amenities, including Rivolta Carmignani linens dressing the beds, count only the best. The closets are equally generous, and in the suites, bathrooms are a study in serenity, with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, separate water closet and a free- standing soaking tub complete with a crystal jar of aromatic bath salts.

Penthouse Dining AreaThe cozy dining area of the penthouse

The team at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is top- notch—professional, friendly and attentive to the needs of guests. And the pampering wellness services are no different, offering a variety of massages and, upon request, in- room massages may be arranged. The Mediterranean-style pool pavilion provides yet another mode of relaxation as guests kick back with a refreshing drink.

As hotels across the world adjust to increased health and safety practices, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has implemented its Commitment to Care program, a global health and safety initiative that offers heightened standards for hygiene and cleanliness in every aspect of the property.

Tags: travel

Photography by: Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: