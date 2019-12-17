Nestled in the tony, tree-lined Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek enters its 40th year with a redesign that enhances the quiet, bespoke elegance of the iconic property. In partnership with lauded interior designer Thomas Pheasant, the result is a classic aesthetic that embraces modern amenities yet retains the historical nature of the circa 1925 mansion estate.

The classic pinky-peach stucco— appropriately dubbed Mansion Peach— remains, as does the awning leading into the hotel. Greet Duncan, the resident Russian blue cat, on entrance and step through French doors into the 32-foot-high rotunda featuring a handcarved plaster dome ceiling inspired by the decorative columns of the original estate, with a whimsical leaflike design cascading down. Awash in light, this welcoming space evokes the very essence of Turtle Creek.

A soaking tub in the bathroom of the Turtle Creek Suite

At the heart of the hotel—and a favorite haunt of Dallas socialites, celebrities and the occasional former president—the Mansion Restaurant and Bar are the places to see and be seen. Guests enjoy live entertainment in the cozy bar before savoring the distinctive cuisine of chef Sebastien Archambault in the restaurant. Don’t skip on the tortilla soup, a longtime Mansion favorite.

Guest rooms and suites have also been updated, resulting in warm, inviting spaces. The original room doors are recessed in an alcove and still bear the room number plaques, a nod to old-school charm. Suites are spacious, with guest powder rooms located off the entry, surprisingly large and well-appointed with marble and brass fixtures. In the sitting rooms, linger at the small table set for two with a complimentary seasonal snack.