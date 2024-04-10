Rolex & The Masters Tournament Celebrate 25 Years Of Greatness

By Caroline Bentley Edwards By Caroline Bentley Edwards | | Culture Lifestyle

In 2024, the Masters Tournament and Rolex commemorate a quarter century of championing integrity, respect, elegance and precision, both on and off the course.

Arnold Palmer was congratulated on the 18th green during the 1964 Masters Tournament.

In Georgia, the arrival of spring heralds not just the change in temperature but also the eagerly awaited annual pilgrimage to Augusta National Golf Club, a tradition so deeply intertwined with the season that it’s hard to imagine one without the other. With the bloom of the first azalea, a palpable excitement fills the air, igniting the spirits of golf enthusiasts and pedestrians alike across the country, and marking another year of cherished tradition on the horizon. The Masters Tournament is the first men’s major championship of the season, marking the 88th edition of play this year. Almost as synonymous as springtime and the Masters, so too is its partnership with Swiss watchmaker Rolex.



Rolex Testimonee Tom Watson en route to winning the Masters for a second time in 1981

Since 1967, Rolex has been a steadfast supporter of golf, and this year marks a significant milestone as the brand celebrates 25 years of unwavering partnership with the prestigious Masters Tournament. The two entities mirror one another flawlessly, aligning on the tenets of uncompromising standards, respect for tradition and an unrelenting quest for excellence in all endeavors. Almost 60 years ago, “The Big Three”—Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player—became Rolex’s first golf Testimonees and changed the face of golf forever. “You want to win the Masters because of what it means to the game,” says Nicklaus, the record holder of the most victories at Augusta National. “The Masters isn’t just another tournament. It is something really special and I get as much excitement driving down Magnolia Lane now as I did 40 years ago.” The Masters is a true celebration of golf’s heritage and has been the setting of some of the most memorable scenes in sports history. Who can forget Tiger Woods’ famous chip on the 16th hole in 2005? Or Nicklaus’ historic 1986 victory? It is the Masters’ greens and, subsequently, Rolex watches that bear witness to these landmark events in the name of tradition.



Golf’s first Rolex Testimonee, Arnold Palmer, signed autographs in 1964

Tradition itself lies at the heart of the Masters Tournament, permeating every aspect of the event and contributing to its allure. One of the most iconic traditions is the awarding of the Green Jacket, a practice that began in 1949, which gives the recipient a lifetime invitation to participate in the esteemed tournament. Today’s Rolex Testimonees, both seasoned champions and promising talent, all share a perpetual ambition for excellence and superior performance. 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott has been a Rolex Testimonee for over two decades, having partnered with the brand only one year into his professional career at age 21. In 2024, Scott continues to pursue his ambitions with skills that continue to place him at the top of the professional game. “I’ve been lucky to win lots of tournaments in my career, but I’ve dreamt about being a multiple Major winner, and that dream is very much alive so I’m going to push hard for it this year.”



Rolex Testimonee Scottie Scheffler won the 86th Masters Tournament by three strokes over Rory McIlroy.

Last year’s champion of the 87th Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm, has been a Rolex Testimonee since 2016, even before becoming a PGA Tour Member. “Rolex took a chance with me, and luckily, it worked out for us both,” says Rahm. “Excellence does not only come from making a good product but is also achieved through what you do with the image and influence you have. It is very special that [Rolex] has been linked to the game for so long and associated with tournaments such as the Masters, governing bodies such as the AJGA and the LPGA with their rankings being titled with Rolex. They are truly involved with the governing bodies, which results in the sport being developed.” The Masters also greatly contributes to the development of golf though its support of amateur events. Inaugurated in 2019, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur gathers the world’s leading young female players in an event that reveals the professional golfers of tomorrow and highlights the importance of investing in the sport’s development for future generations.

After his historic back-to-back wins at The Players Championship this past March, Rolex Testimonee Scottie Scheffler retained his spot as World No. 1, where he sits today. Scheffler’s professional career has been filled with highlights thus far, having earned the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award, twice received the Jack Nicklaus Award, and in 2022 won the Masters. “Rolex is such a classic brand and always associated with the best in sports—whether that is Wimbledon or the Masters, Rolex always goes hand in hand with those tournaments and creates long-lasting partnerships with all its athletes,” says Scheffler. “[It was such an honor] to join the long list of [fellow] Testimonees that have won the Masters. As you put on that Green Jacket, the emotions flow through you, and I was just really grateful to be in that moment. I can’t put into words what it means that I’ll be able to come back here for a lifetime.”



Hideki Matsuyama walked over the Hogan Bridge during the 85th Masters.

As the sun sets on another chapter at Augusta National Golf Club, the echoes of tradition and excellence reverberate through the grounds. Each year, the partnership between the Masters and Rolex continues to flourish, a harmonious union rooted in integrity, respect and a commitment to greatness.