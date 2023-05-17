Roche Bobois Debuts Its Playful Bombom Outdoor Collection

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

There was a bright spot at the Milan Furniture Fair this year as the Roche Bobois Bombom Outdoor collection made its playful debut.

Conceived by Portuguese contemporary visual artist Joana Vasconcelos, the collection offers pastel sets of organically shaped sofas, rugs and cushions for outdoor use. “Everyday life is my main source of inspiration. My works are designed from everyday elements and materials,” says Vasconcelos. Upholstered in padded outdoor Méridien fabric, the sofa’s adjustable backrests encourage customized comfort for reading, lounging—or mere daydreaming. “As a Portuguese woman, the savoir-faire and materials specific to my culture are essential: the azulejos that adorn our indoor and outdoor spaces, along with the crochet doilies that decorate sofas, tables and televisions in all Portuguese homes,” she says. “In my mind, this collaboration with Roche Bobois is the perfect fusion of art, design and life.”